Study: this is the best place to get pasta in Texas
In celebration of this delicious food, Wednesday, Jan. 4, is National Spaghetti Day!
Texas-based coworking brand opens sixth Houston location in bustling mixed-use hub
Remote and mobile workers in north Houston now have a new space to set up shop. Common Desk, the Texas-based coworking and hospitality brand, has opened the doors to its sixth Houston location in Spring's City Place mixed-use hub.Common Desk — City Place (1401 Lake Plaza Dr.) offers workers more than 25,000 square feet of workspace across the first and second floors, per a release. Members can expect five conference rooms, 62 private offices, 5 office suites, and generous shared coworking space. Amenities include convenient chat booths, wellness room, full kitchen, and Fiction Coffee espresso bar. Members can also enjoy...
Houston renters see a tight squeeze with limited availability, says new report
Many looking to rent an apartment in Houston might be having a hard time — and for those wondering why, Rent Cafe offers an answer in its end-of-the-year report on Texas' most-competitive rental markets. In the Bayou City, renters are mainly staying put, renewing their leases into 2023. According to Rent Cafe, more than 60 percent of renters and apartment dwellers opted to stay where they were. That's creating a tight squeeze for would-be renters; for every available apartment, there are, on average, 11 renters vying to live there. Rent Cafe also indicates that apartments in Houston fill up within...
Houston Chronicle
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
Houston Chronicle
How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party
In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
wanderwisdom.com
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
Houston's hottest bakery rises higher in new partnership with major local restaurant group
Houston’s Common Bond has entered a new phase in its growth. The growing group of restaurants and bakeries has partnered with Garza Management Group, the local firm behind El Bolillo Bakery and other restaurants. Effective January 1, 2023, current Common Bond owner and CEO George Joseph will maintain that title and his majority interest in the company. Garza Management’s Andrew Miller has taken the title of chief operations officer and will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations.Common Bond has grown substantially since Joseph became sole owner in 2019. The company now has bistro locations in Montrose, the Heights, Spring, and near...
Texas governor activates emergency resources ahead of severe weather
A multi-state weather system harboring potential tornados will blow through parts of Texas overnight Tuesday.
Action 13 Renters' Rights: Houston attorney answers tenants' questions
Action 13 turned to the Texas Property Code to answer top questions from renters about insurance, lease violations, plumbing issues, amenities, and more.
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
'Absolutely historic moment': Tribe in Texas comes under new leadership, change makes tribal history
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A tribe in Texas has come under new leadership and the change has made tribal history. On Tuesday, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas introduced its new principal chief, Donnis Battise, and second chief, Millie Thompson Williams. Battise and Williams were officially inaugurated on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
bluebonnetnews.com
Opening of I-69 widening project in Cleveland delayed
Tired of construction-related delays while traveling along US 59/I-69 in Cleveland? Well, it may be a few more months before construction is finished despite the Texas Department of Transportation previously promising that the roadway would be open by the end of 2022. The $108 million project to widen US 59/I-69,...
houstononthecheap.com
10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 2, 2023 include Gentle Yoga Flow and Sound Meditation, Evening Insects Songwriter Circle, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of January 2, 2023, include Gentle Yoga Flow and Sound Meditation, Evening Insects Songwriter Circle, Winter Break | Art Activities for Families, Zumba at Evelyn’s Park, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes...
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99
KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - CarSquad is opening a vast pre-owned auto dealership on 15 acres at the northwest corner of the Katy Freeway at Highway 99. Customers can buy, sell or trade pre-owned vehicles online or on the lot with experts helping them identify suitable cars.
Houston family waits a week in North Carolina airport after Southwest Airlines cancellation nightmare
Major problems with an FAA Air Traffic Control computer system on Monday triggered hours-long flight delays in and out of Florida. More than 1,600 flights were delayed and more than 160 were canceled.It came as problems stemming from that Southwest Airlines meltdown stretched into a new week (and new year) including for families at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.At RDU, what was expected to be a busy travel day became even more complicated by chaos in Florida. For Southwest, still dealing with last week's mess and scores of bags, it meant even more headaches.People were still coming to claim bags left at airports after last week's fiasco, and some people were still trying to get home."They just say it's not their fault, and that's pretty much it and we're stuck here," said Alex Argueta, adding that he has had enough and just wants to go home to Houston, where he is missing work and has one child set to start school."I have an 8-month-old, 2-year-old and 5-year-old," he said. "And it's tough trying to travel with them." -----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
thepostnewspaper.net
Answering God’s Call
Ministering in the field of sex trafficking and sex workers was not what Saceia Armstrong was originally called to do. She had worked as a prison minister for 20 years before some friends took her to a strip club in Houston where they gave the dancers gift bags which included information on how to reach out if they felt trapped.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
theadvocate.com
Houston group acquires Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company
A Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company has been bought out by a Houston company. United Vision Logistics, 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 3500, was acquired by the private investment partnership group Bluestem Equity, company officials announced. UVL specializes in heavy haul, long haul, and expedited shipping, along with a...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 10 best beauty boutiques for a flawless face forward in 2023
As we settle into 2023, we reset by taking a break from shopping and pivoting to the health of the body's largest organ and the psychological well-being benefits of quality skincare. If highlighting serums, bronzers, and the perfect pallet aren't cutting it anymore, it might be time to move on to a more meaningful skincare routine. Superficial products that wash off (with a gentle but effective cleanser) every evening have their place, but taking care of skin from the inside out with rejuvenating ingredients or treatments, benefits on a more purposeful level. A glowing complexion is often a barometer of...
