Minneapolis, MN

No arrests in first reported homicide of 2023 in Minneapolis

By News Talk 830 Wcco
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

Minneapolis police continue their investigation into the city's first homicide of 2023.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, January 1 near 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue.

Officers found the victim, a male in his 20's, in a vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Investigators believe the shooting happened a few blocks away at an after-hours party where some sort of an altercation took place and multiple shots were fired inside of a building.

Police say the building at 4430 Lyndale had been rented out for the party, and that they arrived to a chaotic scene.

Three guns were recovered at the house by officers.

A second person believed to have been shot at the party was found three hours later by police.

That man is in his 40's and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no arrests and names are not released.

Arrest made in 80th homicide of 2022 in Minneapolis

