LOS ANGELES - A couple in Laurel Canyon is concerned about the fate of their house after it cracked and shifted following the winter storm in Southern California Wednesday. "Yesterday we had a storm and it poured down rain. The wind was blowing and we heard this crack sound, and didn't realize until today [Thursday] what happened. The house had shifted and started tilting," said Jess Whiteley.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO