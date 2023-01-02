Read full article on original website
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Mountain Desert Career Pathways awarding $4,000 scholarshipsThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home
A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
1 Killed in Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in the city of Pomona during a winter rainstorm that drenched the Southland. California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic...
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
foxla.com
'2 adults, 2 children went 300 feet over a cliff': Intentional crash shocks emergency crews
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - Two adults and two children were saved from their Tesla that plummeted off a cliff. Officials called it a miracle but are now saying that it was attempted murder. Dr. Dharmesh A. Patel is accused of intentionally driving 250 to 300 feet off Devil's Slide...
foxla.com
Home in LA's Laurel Canyon cracks, shifts after severe weather
LOS ANGELES - A couple in Laurel Canyon is concerned about the fate of their house after it cracked and shifted following the winter storm in Southern California Wednesday. "Yesterday we had a storm and it poured down rain. The wind was blowing and we heard this crack sound, and didn't realize until today [Thursday] what happened. The house had shifted and started tilting," said Jess Whiteley.
Man caught on video tossing dog at Riverside County cellphone tower
A man is being sought after being seen on video abandoning a dog at a cellphone tower in Riverside County last month. The incident occurred in the Winchester area, when the man was seen picking up a dog and “hurling it over a tall fence topped with razor wire,” according to the Riverside County Department […]
foxla.com
Remembering Isaiah Cordero: Slain deputy laid to rest Friday
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Funeral services were held Friday for a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty in Jurupa Valley late last month. Deputy Isaiah Cordero’s patrol motorcycle was displayed in front of the doors at Harvest Christian...
foxla.com
Flooding issues linger after ‘bomb cyclone’ brings rain, damaging winds to Southern California
LOS ANGELES - A strong Pacific storm that doused Southern California with rain, damaging winds and flooding was largely out of the area Friday, but it left behind some remnant damage and continuing high surf that has led to some instances of coastal flooding. Some roadways across the Southland became...
foxla.com
Bracing for 'Bomb Cyclone': Safe driving tips as California braces for heavy rain
As if driving in Los Angeles wasn't already challenging enough – Now, California is bracing for a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to deliver heavy rain and possible flooding. With the heavy rain and possible flooding in mind, it's a reminder to consider staying at home Wednesday night and...
1 Found Dead in RV After Firefighters Douse Suspected Arson Fire
Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: An unidentified person was found deceased after firefighters extinguished an RV fire late Monday night in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to an RV fire just after 11:00 p.m. on the...
foxla.com
Car nearly falls off edge, hangs over wash in City of Industry
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Jaw-dropping images show a car barely hanging over a wash in Los Angeles County Wednesday. Footage obtained by FOX 11 shows a silver sedan with two people stuck inside in the City of Industry. The two women trapped inside the car were safely pulled from...
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Under doctor’s orders, Johnson is not able to lift more than five pounds and was scheduled for a number of medical procedures before he was forced to cancel them after the heavy snow totals left him and his wife, Maggie, stuck at home. The Don Young Legacy Bill has...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct a typo in a date. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in […]
Man dead after allegedly attacking deputies with machete in Riverside County
A man is dead after allegedly attacking deputies with a machete in Riverside County on Tuesday. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, held a 12-year-old child hostage during the deadly incident, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 800 block of Minor […]
21-year-old man with medical condition goes missing in Temecula
A 21-year-old man who authorities say has an undisclosed medical condition was reported missing Wednesday in Temecula. Zachary Charles Goodnight was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Cleveland Street, said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Goodnight is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs...
foxla.com
Tesla driver intentionally drove over cliff with family in car, investigators say
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after investigators found he intentionally drove his Tesla over a cliff near Devil's Slide with his wife and two children inside. Dharmesh Arvind Patel of Pasadena deliberately veered over the San Mateo County cliff...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Jurupa Valley Leaving One Person Trapped
One person became trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Jurupa Valley Monday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. at Crestmore and Loring Ranch roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver from the vehicle,...
