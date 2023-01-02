ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in the city of Pomona during a winter rainstorm that drenched the Southland. California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Home in LA's Laurel Canyon cracks, shifts after severe weather

LOS ANGELES - A couple in Laurel Canyon is concerned about the fate of their house after it cracked and shifted following the winter storm in Southern California Wednesday. "Yesterday we had a storm and it poured down rain. The wind was blowing and we heard this crack sound, and didn't realize until today [Thursday] what happened. The house had shifted and started tilting," said Jess Whiteley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Remembering Isaiah Cordero: Slain deputy laid to rest Friday

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Funeral services were held Friday for a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty in Jurupa Valley late last month. Deputy Isaiah Cordero’s patrol motorcycle was displayed in front of the doors at Harvest Christian...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
alaskasnewssource.com

Snow emergency declared in Whittier

Under doctor’s orders, Johnson is not able to lift more than five pounds and was scheduled for a number of medical procedures before he was forced to cancel them after the heavy snow totals left him and his wife, Maggie, stuck at home. The Don Young Legacy Bill has...
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in minivan

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
HeySoCal

21-year-old man with medical condition goes missing in Temecula

A 21-year-old man who authorities say has an undisclosed medical condition was reported missing Wednesday in Temecula. Zachary Charles Goodnight was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Cleveland Street, said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Goodnight is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs...
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Jurupa Valley Leaving One Person Trapped

One person became trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Jurupa Valley Monday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. at Crestmore and Loring Ranch roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver from the vehicle,...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

