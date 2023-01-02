COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs photographer is hoping for help from the public with tracking down the strangers she took photos of on New Year’s Eve. Krysta was at Palmer Park when she came across the foursome. Krysta tells 11 News she’s been into photography for years, and she often offers to take photos of strangers while she’s out and about, with their permission, oftentimes connecting with them later to share the memories! Krysta turned to social media on Saturday asking for help tracking the group down. Several KKTV 11 News viewers reached out to us hoping for a little extra help.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO