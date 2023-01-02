Read full article on original website
Five Free Indoor Activities in Colorado Springs on Cold DaysColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicideHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
First Day Hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on January 1stColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Suspect wanted following chase and head-on crash east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is on the run after a serious crash in southern Colorado. Just before midnight Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Powers and Platte, east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. A truck reportedly fled from El Paso County deputies, driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Powers. Police say the suspect’s vehicle hit an SUV, sending three people to the hospital.
Hit-and-run suspect in Colorado Springs identified after teen seriously injured
WATCH - What’s Causing the Dramatic Increase in Egg Prices?. Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Body camera footage showing the shooting death of Christian Glass in Colorado. Updated: 7...
WATCH: Hit-and-run suspect in custody in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) The suspect, accused of killing 2 people in a double stabbing in September 2022, appeared in court Wednesday. Suspects identified following chase and crash in El Paso County.
Pueblo Police looking for five suspects in car burglary
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for five suspects who allegedly broke into a vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 1, and used a stolen credit card. Police said on Sunday, an unknown person or persons broke into a vehicle and took the victim’s purse. Then a woman suspect allegedly used the victim’s […]
Attempted murder suspect arrested following-hit-and run crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle was under investigation on Wednesday in Colorado Springs. KKTV 11 News first learned about the incident at about 10:45 a.m. due to police activity in the area of N. Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard. Later in the day,...
WATCH: Suspect on the run following chase in El Paso County
WATCH - What’s Causing the Dramatic Increase in Egg Prices?. Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. Updated: 33 minutes ago. A suspect has been cited after a Mitchell High School student was...
Armed man who ran from crash scene arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from the scene of a crash, and who witnesses said was seen carrying a gun as he ran away. CSPD said officers responded just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard […]
Christmas Eve “accidental shooting” identities released
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identities of the victim and the suspect in a Christmas Eve “accidental shooting” in Colorado Springs. CSPD originally responded to the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Point around 1:10 a.m. on Christmas Eve on reports of an accidental shooting. When they arrived, officers found […]
Police investigate armed robbery at convenience store in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery after a man reportedly stole money at a convenience store in East Colorado Springs. At 9 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to a convenience store in the 400 block of N. Murray Blvd. on Tuesday. Police said an unknown The post Police investigate armed robbery at convenience store in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
A truck running from police crashes into an SUV
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver of a truck after it crashed into an SUV on South Powers Boulevard in the late evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to CSPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the intersection of S. Powers Blvd and Airport […]
Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, El Paso County clean-up crews began clearing out a property that was the site of an October fire at a homeless camp and a subsequent murder. Many Colorado Springs residents living nearby said they endured two years of problems with trash, loud noises, and crime. Crews spent the morning The post Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins appeared first on KRDO.
Missing Cañon City woman located
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The woman is safe, according to the Canon City Police Department. Police in Cañon City are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing woman. A photo of 31-year-old Amanda Colony was shared by the department on Wednesday. According to...
Telemarketing company reportedly scams several in funds, claiming to be for Colorado Springs Fire Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported receiving complaints that a telemarketing company is soliciting donations, claiming to be for the agency. The fire department wants to let everyone know that they're not soliciting funds. According to the fire department, Colorado State Fair Fighters Foundation is not associated with Colorado Springs The post Telemarketing company reportedly scams several in funds, claiming to be for Colorado Springs Fire Department appeared first on KRDO.
19-year-old bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Colorado
Investigators from Colorado State Patrol (CSP) need help identifying a suspect involved in a hit and run crash that killed a 19-year-old bicyclist near Colorado Springs over the weekend. The accident occurred sometime between 10 PM on December 31 and sunrise the next morning, according to a news release. Officials...
CSPD and CSFD respond to an intentional vehicle fire
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) have arrested an alleged suspect after responding to a vehicle fire north of downtown Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, officers and firefighters were called to the 1800 block of North Cascade Avenue near West Fontanero Street about a vehicle […]
Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest. Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into …. Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest. Gas leak 3100 block of Stone Avenue. Gas leak 3100 block of Stone Avenue. Coyote spotted at dog park in Colorado Springs (2) Coyote...
Colorado Springs photographer asks for help with tracking down strangers she took photos of
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs photographer is hoping for help from the public with tracking down the strangers she took photos of on New Year’s Eve. Krysta was at Palmer Park when she came across the foursome. Krysta tells 11 News she’s been into photography for years, and she often offers to take photos of strangers while she’s out and about, with their permission, oftentimes connecting with them later to share the memories! Krysta turned to social media on Saturday asking for help tracking the group down. Several KKTV 11 News viewers reached out to us hoping for a little extra help.
Colorado physician weighs in on metal health issues associated from cannabis
Man suspected of manslaughter in Colorado Springs. Deadly crash under investigation along S. Academy south of Colorado Springs.
19-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run in El Paso County
Investigators want help from the public to learn about an unknown deadly hit-and-run suspect in El Paso County. A 19-year-old man from Colorado Springs was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in the Security-Widefield area of the county on New Year's Eve, and his body was found the next morning on New Year's Day. Investigators are searching for the suspect driver and the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-17 black Ford Expedition.According to the Colorado State Patrol press release, it's believed the victim was hit between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and sunrise on Jan. 1 near...
No serious injuries reported after semi crashes into guard rail in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation was underway Tuesday night after a semi crashed into a guard rail in Colorado Springs. Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:15 p.m. for the crash near Airport Road and Murray Road. The intersection is between S. Academy Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. As of 6:50 p.m., no serious injuries were reported.
