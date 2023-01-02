Read full article on original website
Knox County Sports Recap for Thursday, 1/5
(LHS Girls Defeat Princeton) The Vincennes Lincoln Girls Basketball team picked up its 9th win of the year, knocking. off Princeton 61-44. Ari Gerkin led the Lady Alices with 23 points. Faith Fleetwood added nine. Lincoln won the junior varsity game 47-27. Kenzie Doerner scored 12 and Morgan Carter ten...
Sullivan Defeats North Knox; LHS Girls Play Princeton Tonight
In Boys High School Basketball action…Sullivan downed North Knox 71-42. Kyson Parker led 2-10 North Knox with 12 points. In Girls basketball action tonight…8-7 Vincennes Lincoln plays host to 8-6 Princeton. The Varsity will. tip off at around eight and you can hear the game on WZDM or...
NK Boys Face Sullivan Tonight; Swim Meet Time and Place Moved
The North Knox Warriors hit the road tonight to face Sullivan. Tipoff is at 7:30; hear the game tonight on 105.7, WUZR. A swim meet set for Tuesday of next week has been moved. The January ninth meet that was set for Southridge will now be held in the Deaconess Aquatic Center. That meet will also start that night at 7:15 Eastern time. The meet includes Vincennes Lincoln, Evansville Central, Southridge, and Forest Park.
Henry Holscher III, 73, Vincennes
Henry Francis Holscher III of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 73. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. Henry was a farmer who loved the land and raising horses. Henry enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Henry was...
Less Than a Week Remains for Planned Memorial Bridge Closure
Less than a week remains before a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. The closure will start Monday of next week and run through April 30th. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The work is being...
Transition Underway to New Vincennes Streets Superintendent
Less than two weeks remain before a new Vincennes Street superintendent comes into place. Longtime Street Department leader Bryce Anderson will retire in mid-January, with Jeff Wood to take his place. Anderson started working for then-Mayor Terry Mooney in the 2000’s. He also served under Al Baldwin before serving the...
Three Arrested on Saturation Patrols in Knox County
Indiana State Police arrested three people for drunk driving in the Vincennes area Saturday night and early Sunday morning. During a six-hour saturation patrol, state troopers also issued 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, and cited two individuals for minor consumption of alcohol. Arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated...
Bicknell Woman Arrested on Daviess County OWI Charge
The Daviess County Sheriff’s department arrested 40-year-old Brandy Camp of Bicknell Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .15% or Greater, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. Camp is being held without bond. Washington Police arrested 24-year-old Jose Mora of Washington Sunday for Operating a...
Kellie Streeter Back for Another Year as Commissioners’ President
The Knox County Commissioners have re-appointed Kellie Streeter as their president for the next year. Trent Hinkle will serve as the board’s vice-president for the next year. Both appointments were approved unanimously. Also, the Commissioners re-appointed Vaughn Huey to the County’s Drainage Board, with the other position to remain...
Northern Sullivan County Death Investigation Continues
It was January 2nd, 1981 when Sarah Benson of Farmersburg was found dead inside her home. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of a blue 4-door sedan and brown shoes they believe could be similar to those of the killers, although they’re not the actual car or shoes. The suspect has been described as a tall, thin man in his 20’s at the time.
Government Offices Closed for New Year’s Day
Government Offices are closed in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. In Vincennes Recycling will not be collected until January 9th. Officials with at the Solid Management Office on South 17th Street will have an all-day recycling drop off on Wednesday from 9 AM until 5 PM. In Washington, trash that is normally picked on Monday’s will need to be ready by 7 AM tomorrow. The city bus is not running and the daviess county landfill will be closed.
Lawrence County Not Enforcing Safe-T Act
A Lawrence County, Illinois judge approved a motion made by the county’s state’s attorney and sheriff Friday requesting that the no cash bail and pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act which took effect New Year’s Day not be enforced or applied in Lawrence County. The Motion...
Vincennes Animal Shelter Still Full to Capacity
The Vincennes Animal Shelter continues at capacity for both dogs and cats at this time. Shelter director Leah Raigen says the problem is something that has been in place for several months. Shelter officials urge anyone considering a pet to visit them for adoption information. The Vincennes Animal Shelter can...
Cold Case Murder in Sullivan County Still Under Investigation
New Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt has opened the New Year by seeking new clues in a 1981 cold case murder in Farmersburg. The victim was then 51-year-old Sarah Benson. Benson was found dead in her Farmersburg home on January second, 1981. However, Sheriff Bobbitt is not sure if the suspect is dead or alive. Bobbitt believes the best solution is for the suspect to give himself up.
