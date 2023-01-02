Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County undergoing post-election audit
Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock and the Dubois County Election Board will hold a post-election audit at the Jasper Train Depot, 201 Mill St., Jasper, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 8 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to attend. Dubois County Clerk Amy L. Kippenbrock volunteered Dubois County...
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County’s New Year Baby is from Pike Co.
As reported on Tuesday, Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes welcomed the first baby of the new year at 9-am on Sunday January 1st. Ledger Owen is the son of Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. Meanwhile, Daviess Community Hospital in Washington reported there were several babies born in the days...
waovam.com
Transition Underway to New Vincennes Streets Superintendent
Less than two weeks remain before a new Vincennes Street superintendent comes into place. Longtime Street Department leader Bryce Anderson will retire in mid-January, with Jeff Wood to take his place. Anderson started working for then-Mayor Terry Mooney in the 2000’s. He also served under Al Baldwin before serving the...
waovam.com
Less Than a Week Remains for Planned Memorial Bridge Closure
Less than a week remains before a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. The closure will start Monday of next week and run through April 30th. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The work is being...
County officials prioritizing old jail project in 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– After his first meeting on Tuesday, newly-elected Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said addressing what to do with the old county jail was one of his top focuses early in his tenure. “The old jail is a big issue we’re going to tackle, and in fact, we’re going here in about […]
wamwamfm.com
RTC Groundingbreaking at Bicknell Fairgrounds
RTC Communications will break ground at 4 p.m. today for their new building in Knox County at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. Residents in Bicknell and rural Knox County will now have access to fast fiber internet as RTC continues to expand high-speed broadband to our rural communities. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held today at 4 p.m. at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell.
14news.com
Newburgh changing trash collectors for residents
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Trash and recycling collectors are changing for Newburgh residents. Effective February 1, residents will transition from Waste Management to Renewable Resources. Between January 23 and 31, Renewable Resources will deliver both a trash and recycle container for each resident. Inside you will find a new service...
waovam.com
Kellie Streeter Back for Another Year as Commissioners’ President
The Knox County Commissioners have re-appointed Kellie Streeter as their president for the next year. Trent Hinkle will serve as the board’s vice-president for the next year. Both appointments were approved unanimously. Also, the Commissioners re-appointed Vaughn Huey to the County’s Drainage Board, with the other position to remain...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
waovam.com
January First Baby First to Arrive for 2023 at GSH
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes has announced that Ledger Logan Owen is the hospital’s first baby of the new year. Ledger was born January 1st at 9:03 am. He was 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 22 inches long. His parents are Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. He has...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 3, 2023
4:31 p.m. David Thomas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 4:32 p.m. Jeremiah Johnson, 28, Williams, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – January 2. 1:12 a.m. Traffic...
WTHI
Knox County Solid Waste Management denied ARPA money; still receiving IDEM matching grant
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Solid Waste Management office moved into its new building on 17th Street about a year ago. In October, the organization found out it would be awarded around $150,000 through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's matching grant program. Money from this grant will...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
waovam.com
Henry Holscher III, 73, Vincennes
Henry Francis Holscher III of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 73. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. Henry was a farmer who loved the land and raising horses. Henry enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Henry was...
waovam.com
Lawrence County Not Enforcing Safe-T Act
A Lawrence County, Illinois judge approved a motion made by the county’s state’s attorney and sheriff Friday requesting that the no cash bail and pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act which took effect New Year’s Day not be enforced or applied in Lawrence County. The Motion...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
waovam.com
Bicknell Woman Arrested on Daviess County OWI Charge
The Daviess County Sheriff’s department arrested 40-year-old Brandy Camp of Bicknell Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .15% or Greater, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. Camp is being held without bond. Washington Police arrested 24-year-old Jose Mora of Washington Sunday for Operating a...
