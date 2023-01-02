Read full article on original website
Registration being accepted for MLK ‘day of service’
Volunteer Arlington is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Day of Service” on Monday, Jan. 16. The event will begin with an opening program at 9 a.m. at Washington-Liberty High School, during which the organization will bestow its first “Beloved Community” award. Volunteers will then...
‘Art-to-Go’ initiative extended to 55+ cohort
The Arlington County government’s Youth, Teen and Family Services (YTFS) unit is sharing its popular Art-to-Go Kit with Arlington’s 55+ Travel Group. YTFS has created a special kit for adults containing supplies for two individual projects plus information on how to access an instructional video online. Participants will...
Vienna museum open by appointment over winter months
The Freeman Store & Museum is closed until March, but will be accessible in January and February for those who wish to schedule a tour, visit or make a purchase in the Used Book Cellar. Requests for appointments can be e-mailed to historicviennava@gmail.com. Used-book donations are welcome year-round, and can...
Historical Society preps programs for first part of year
The Arlington Historical Society has announced its monthly programs for the first third of the new year. Events are held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Reinsch Library on the main campus at Marymount University. They also can be watched online. The season begins on Jan. 12 with “The...
Chamber seeks modernized bus service for Columbia Pike
As the 10th anniversary of the demise of the proposed but never inaugurated Columbia Pike streetcar project starts to loom over the horizon, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce is pressing county officials to do more to improve transit service in the Columbia Pike corridor. In its 2023 policy priorities, the...
Arlington board to tighten speaking time for big hearings
Arlington County Board members have approved a modification to public-hearing rules that would impact, and perhaps streamline, meetings when lots of lots of people want to have their say. The proposal, embedded in the board’s 2023 meeting procedures slated for adoption at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting, would cut the...
Arlington board eschews appointing tie-breaker for 2023
It’s one of the more arcane moments at the Arlington County Board’s annual organization, but again in 2023 it was lacking in drama. Board members on Jan. 3 voted, as board members for decades have been wont to do, that they wouldn’t appoint a member of the community to serve as a tie-breaker on the off chance any votes end in a 2-2 deadlock, with the fifth member either away or abstaining.
Commemoration will mark Dr. King’s 1963 visit to Arlington
The Arlington County government’s salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Wakefield High School. The 2023 event will focus on Dr. King’s visit to Arlington in 1963 in advance of the March on Washington that year.
Q&A: Candidates in special election make their case
Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are vying in a Jan. 10 special election to succeed former Del. Mark Keam (D) in the 35th House of Delegates District. The district runs from Tysons southwest through portions of Vienna and Oakton before terminating in the Fair Lakes area. The Sun...
Attorney general preps investigation of FCPS’s Thomas Jefferson
Following up on a request yesterday from Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
Economic-development chief to sit on statewide panel
Ryan Touhill, the recently appointed director of Arlington Economic Development, has been named to the board of directors of the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) for 2023. He is one of three new directors, who will serve two-year terms. For 2023, Christina Winn, director of the Prince William County Department...
Fairfax supervisor to lead regional transit body for 2023
Fairfax County Supervisor Dahlia Palchik (Providence) will succeed Alexandria City Council member Canek Aguirre as chair of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) for 2023. Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti will serve as vice chair, and Falls Church City Council member David Snyder will serve as secretary-treasurer. In...
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in commonwealth
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Letter: Tax revenue needed to fund essential services
Editor: Kudos to the Sun Gazette for tackling the sensitive issue of real estate taxes and a recent editorial [“Homeowners to Get Whomped in 2023?” Dec. 29]. However, the editorial’s important input should be considered contextually. Virginia is considered by experts to be better than average when it comes to overall tax burden for taxpayers. Also, Arlington and Fairfax must provide essential services that no reasonable person would question such as Adult Protective Services (APS). And abuse, neglect and exploitation can touch anyone, regardless of economic or homeowner status.
Virginia Railway Express to seek more from Fairfax taxpayers
Fairfax County taxpayers would be on the hook for additional funding to help subsidize Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service in the next fiscal year, but the total funding from Fairfax County tax coffers would still be down from pre-pandemic levels. The draft fiscal 2024 VRE budget now being circulated proposes...
Fairfax jobless rate ticks up slightly in new data
Leading a largely consistent trend across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked up slightly from October to November, according to new data. With 605,600 county residents in the civilian workforce and 15,502 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.5 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Sports Notebook: Looking ahead
The best part of being January is the upcoming outdoor spring high-school sports season and warmer weather and longer days are that much closer. Here’s a fact. The high-school baseball season is scheduled to begin in mid March. On March 15, the Langley High School Saxons host Westfield in a 6:30 p.m. contest and play two days later at Oakton High.
Editor’s Notebook: No surprises from candidates, no sirree!
Years back, as we in the newsroom were interviewing candidates or did written Q&A sessions with them, one of the questions would always be “tell us some issue where your view is at variance with the prevailing view of your political party.”. The intent in posing the query was...
Governor wants investigation of TJ leadership over handling of National Merit Awards
Gov. Youngkin on Jan. 3 called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Four basketball teams finish 3-0 in holiday tournaments
The Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars in girls action and the Langley Saxons in girls and boys play each finished 3-0 in holiday high-school basketball tournaments. Madison won the Title IX Holiday Tournament in Upper Marlboro, Md., defeating Duval, 57-13, Anacostia, 57-15, and Parkdale, 42-24. The defending Class 6 public-school...
