agupdate.com

How first-generation farmers can build for success

Entering into the world of agriculture for first-time farmers can be incredibly daunting, but the cultivation of some sound financial practices and a good business plan can make a huge difference, according to industry experts. “It’s an exciting time to be starting out as a farmer. The technology and resources...
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Proper Oversight for Edmonton Zoo After Years of Welfare Concerns

For years, the Edmonton Valley Zoo has faced much scrutiny for the mismanagement of the animals in their care. Lucy the elephant gained worldwide attention for the mismanagement of the elephant by the zoo. Source: LEAP Edmonton/YouTube. The Valley Zoo has been listed as one of the top 10 worst...
Duplin Times

Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time — so get busy

Starting a new year provides the traditional opening for resolving to do better. The concept of time allows for new beginnings and the putting away of bad habits. A bad habit of mine is putting off until the final hour the task of writing this weekly column. In my defense, whenever I do try to write ahead of a deadline, the juices refuse to flow. Still, I could try harder. ...
KevinMD.com

Doctors trained abroad will save rural health care

Health care is growing hard to come by in rural America. Three-quarters of rural counties suffer from doctor shortages. More than 200 rural hospitals are at risk of closing due to financial hardship within the next two to three years, according to a study published this spring. And while 20% of the U.S. population lives in a rural region, just 10% of physicians practice in these communities.
zycrypto.com

Kizumi: A Social Club To Build, Share And Connect With Others In The Metaverse

Kizumi, a Web 3.0 brand, has created a welcoming environment for people sharing similar interests, passions, and ambitions to come together and find their reality in the metaverse. Kizumi is a social club with a mission of building a globally recognizable brand that transcends the metaverse and impacts the physical...
beefmagazine.com

Slow is fast and fast is slow: Safe cattle handling

An old cowboy once told me “If you work cattle like you gotta be done quick, it takes all day; but if you work like you got all day, you get done quick.”. Animal welfare is a major concern when it comes to agriculture production. When employees are properly trained and understand cattle behaviors, they continue to safely handle animals over their careers. This ensures the safety of the animals we are entrusted to care for as well as personnel. Whether it’s in the feedlot or on the pasture, cattle management practices are important for the animals and employees. I will go over some basic tips that will hopefully turn your mindset on cattle-handling from a list of rules and quick-fix solutions to long term habits.
agupdate.com

FSA tailors programs to meet the needs of ranchers

During times when ranchers face difficult circumstances, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) works to be flexible in their programs and offerings to be of the highest service, according to FSA Director Zach Ducheneaux. Being nimble enough to meet producers where they are is critical during a time when a number...
Corrie Writing

Exploring the Rich Tapestry of Culture in the US

The United States is a country that is known for its diversity, with people of different races, ethnicities, religions, and cultures living and working together. This diversity can be seen in nearly every aspect of American society, from the food we eat and the music we listen to, to the languages we speak and the holidays we celebrate.
MedicalXpress

Creating spaces for Indigenous women's healing

A Victoria University (VU) Indigenous-led study has found that access to a safe space for traditional cultural practice can assist in healing from ongoing trauma, dispossession and displacement for Indigenous women. Building on existing knowledge of the powerful healing impact connecting with culture, Country and kinship can have, researchers from...

