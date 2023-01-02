An old cowboy once told me “If you work cattle like you gotta be done quick, it takes all day; but if you work like you got all day, you get done quick.”. Animal welfare is a major concern when it comes to agriculture production. When employees are properly trained and understand cattle behaviors, they continue to safely handle animals over their careers. This ensures the safety of the animals we are entrusted to care for as well as personnel. Whether it’s in the feedlot or on the pasture, cattle management practices are important for the animals and employees. I will go over some basic tips that will hopefully turn your mindset on cattle-handling from a list of rules and quick-fix solutions to long term habits.

