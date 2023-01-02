Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Opinion: Americans Need to Show More Respect for Education
It’s pretty discouraging to look at the desolation of America’s political landscape. It would be nice if everyone took a moment to look at themselves in the mirror and ask, “What are we doing?”
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban' America
Around 4.2 million residents who live in the small cities, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped Thursday into the rural category.
Workers haven't given up on getting their 'dream job' — but what they're looking for has changed
Early-career workers are extricating their identities from their careers. But many of us feel that our daily work isn't meaningful enough.
agupdate.com
How first-generation farmers can build for success
Entering into the world of agriculture for first-time farmers can be incredibly daunting, but the cultivation of some sound financial practices and a good business plan can make a huge difference, according to industry experts. “It’s an exciting time to be starting out as a farmer. The technology and resources...
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Proper Oversight for Edmonton Zoo After Years of Welfare Concerns
For years, the Edmonton Valley Zoo has faced much scrutiny for the mismanagement of the animals in their care. Lucy the elephant gained worldwide attention for the mismanagement of the elephant by the zoo. Source: LEAP Edmonton/YouTube. The Valley Zoo has been listed as one of the top 10 worst...
Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time — so get busy
Starting a new year provides the traditional opening for resolving to do better. The concept of time allows for new beginnings and the putting away of bad habits. A bad habit of mine is putting off until the final hour the task of writing this weekly column. In my defense, whenever I do try to write ahead of a deadline, the juices refuse to flow. Still, I could try harder. ...
KevinMD.com
Doctors trained abroad will save rural health care
Health care is growing hard to come by in rural America. Three-quarters of rural counties suffer from doctor shortages. More than 200 rural hospitals are at risk of closing due to financial hardship within the next two to three years, according to a study published this spring. And while 20% of the U.S. population lives in a rural region, just 10% of physicians practice in these communities.
zycrypto.com
Kizumi: A Social Club To Build, Share And Connect With Others In The Metaverse
Kizumi, a Web 3.0 brand, has created a welcoming environment for people sharing similar interests, passions, and ambitions to come together and find their reality in the metaverse. Kizumi is a social club with a mission of building a globally recognizable brand that transcends the metaverse and impacts the physical...
Are You Implementing the 3 Ps of Sustainability? Experts Say You Should.
The three Ps, or triple bottom line, are a great way for an organization to measure its sustainability.
Biodiversity loss: A needed prescription for environmental survival
Economic progress currently depends upon consumption of the environment.
beefmagazine.com
Slow is fast and fast is slow: Safe cattle handling
An old cowboy once told me “If you work cattle like you gotta be done quick, it takes all day; but if you work like you got all day, you get done quick.”. Animal welfare is a major concern when it comes to agriculture production. When employees are properly trained and understand cattle behaviors, they continue to safely handle animals over their careers. This ensures the safety of the animals we are entrusted to care for as well as personnel. Whether it’s in the feedlot or on the pasture, cattle management practices are important for the animals and employees. I will go over some basic tips that will hopefully turn your mindset on cattle-handling from a list of rules and quick-fix solutions to long term habits.
agupdate.com
FSA tailors programs to meet the needs of ranchers
During times when ranchers face difficult circumstances, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) works to be flexible in their programs and offerings to be of the highest service, according to FSA Director Zach Ducheneaux. Being nimble enough to meet producers where they are is critical during a time when a number...
Exploring the Rich Tapestry of Culture in the US
The United States is a country that is known for its diversity, with people of different races, ethnicities, religions, and cultures living and working together. This diversity can be seen in nearly every aspect of American society, from the food we eat and the music we listen to, to the languages we speak and the holidays we celebrate.
MedicalXpress
Creating spaces for Indigenous women's healing
A Victoria University (VU) Indigenous-led study has found that access to a safe space for traditional cultural practice can assist in healing from ongoing trauma, dispossession and displacement for Indigenous women. Building on existing knowledge of the powerful healing impact connecting with culture, Country and kinship can have, researchers from...
Comments / 0