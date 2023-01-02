Read full article on original website
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
vincennespbs.org
12 years in prison for driver in April 2022 fatal crash
A man received a 12-year prison sentence in Gibson County. Bradley Beadles pleaded guilty in November in connection with an April 2022 incident where a vehicle hit a man riding a bicycle. In the partial plea agreement, Beadles pleaded to Operating a Vehicle with Marijuana Causing Death. Police reports say...
wevv.com
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
waovam.com
Bicknell Woman Arrested on Daviess County OWI Charge
The Daviess County Sheriff’s department arrested 40-year-old Brandy Camp of Bicknell Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .15% or Greater, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. Camp is being held without bond. Washington Police arrested 24-year-old Jose Mora of Washington Sunday for Operating a...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Report 1/4/2023
On Tuesday at around 6pm a Burnt Prairie man turned himself in on two failure to appear warrants. 27 year old Bryan Stacey turned himself in on a White County warrant and a LaSalle County warrant, both for Failure to Appear on Domestic Battery charges. He was later jailed at the White County Jail. He is currently being held on $700 bond.
Police dogs track down 3 after pursuit in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three individuals were apprehended following a police pursuit in Terre Haute Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Sergeant Dale Blunk, the pursuit began around noon on Canal Road near the I-70 overpass when a THPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. That vehicle instead fled into […]
Indiana man charged over delivery driver shooting
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Brian Riker, 51, of Plainville, was arrested on counts of Child Molesting – Fondling or Touching with Child Under 14, Sexual Misconduct with Minor/Fondling, and Domestic Battery. Bond was set at $100,000 and bond was posted.
WTHI
Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County’s New Year Baby is from Pike Co.
As reported on Tuesday, Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes welcomed the first baby of the new year at 9-am on Sunday January 1st. Ledger Owen is the son of Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. Meanwhile, Daviess Community Hospital in Washington reported there were several babies born in the days...
ISP: Alert Semi driver avoids head-on collision with wrong way driver
The Indiana State Police Jasper Post put out a release regarding a head-on crash that happened early Wednesday morning.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Report 1/4/2023
The White County Sheriff’s Department had their hands full Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as they made multiple arrests. Tuesday night at around 10:30pm Reporting Officers were sent to Crossville to attempt to serve an arrest warrant. They found and arrested 40 year old Samantha Blake of Crossville on a White County Warrant for Obstructing a Peace Officer. She is currently being held on $500 bond.
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 3, 2023
4:31 p.m. David Thomas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 4:32 p.m. Jeremiah Johnson, 28, Williams, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – January 2. 1:12 a.m. Traffic...
waovam.com
Northern Sullivan County Death Investigation Continues
It was January 2nd, 1981 when Sarah Benson of Farmersburg was found dead inside her home. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of a blue 4-door sedan and brown shoes they believe could be similar to those of the killers, although they’re not the actual car or shoes. The suspect has been described as a tall, thin man in his 20’s at the time.
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
14news.com
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
