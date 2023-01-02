ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Beanie Oakley
2d ago

Congrats to all the Anti Trumpers... You are all responsible for allowing the continuation of the establishment "good ole' boy" inner circle and the further decline of the US... You just don't get it do you????

Jac Wells
2d ago

Mitch looks real happy they make a good pair both of them have used the American people for years goes to show why we need term limits and they need to be set so they can't get around them these people have added so much to the bill's they write that it would take a team of lawyers to figure out

J Frankum
2d ago

both of these guys should be booted out of Washington both are incompetent

