Atlanta, GA

Mattie’s Call: Atlanta police asking for help finding 78-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia

WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqqeX_0k0qxOnD00

Atlanta police are looking for a 78-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who was last seen on New Year’s Eve.

Police say 78-year-old Mary Spearman was last seen at an address on Kelso Drive in southwest Atlanta on Saturday.

Spearman is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is are asked to call 911 or Investigators at 404-354-7532.

