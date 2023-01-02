Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
NBC Washington
New Schools Project in Prince George's Raises Questions About Who's Building Them
As the Prince George's County school system prepares to build six new schools in three years under a public-private partnership, questions surround who's building the schools and how workers are being compensated. Lanham-based DC Plumbers Local 5 is one of many trades asking the Prince George’s County Council to hire...
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Bowser Vetoes Criminal Code Overhaul
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed up Wednesday on her threat to veto the massive overhaul of the District’s criminal code. Bowser and the D.C. Council agree on the urgent need to reduce crime in the District but not on how to do it. D.C.’s criminal code hasn’t been overhauled...
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
WTOP
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville
The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
ffxnow.com
Residential mid-rise could replace office building on Dulles Technology Drive
A new future could be on the horizon for an office building on Dulles Technology Drive. Aventon Holdings II is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to redevelop the ePlus headquarters at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive in McNair with a 348-unit apartment building, according to a Dec. 29 application. The building...
State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process
State had already put the lucrative but highly controversial contract on hold. The post State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Columbia leaders announce potential legal action against CA Board, urge community to recall CA Reps
A coalition of community leaders announced potential legal action against the CA Board of Directors and called for Columbia residents of 5 Columbia villages to petition their village board to recall their CA representatives from the Board during a press conference held this morning by the People's Tree at the Columbia Lakefront.
NBC Washington
Metro Worker Charged With Operating Train While Intoxicated
A Metro employee was arrested in late December after operating a train while under the influence of alcohol in Northern Virginia, Metro says. The man, who Metro did not name, was operating a Blue Line train the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, when he bypassed the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria, Metro said in a statement. Then, he brought the train to a stop for more than 30 minutes before finally letting passengers out at the Franconia-Springfield station, according to Metro.
wypr.org
Liberty Road: Battleground for Civil Rights and Neoliberalism
Half of all Black Americans in the biggest metropolitan areas live in the suburbs. In Liberty Road, sociologist Gregory Smithsimon lays out how African-Americans broke the color barrier in Baltimore County, how their white neighbors reacted, and the role of suburbs in building a Black middle class.
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
loudoun.gov
Residents Asked to Verify Vehicle Information Online for 2023 Tax Year
Loudoun Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. is mailing notification of 2023 personal property filing requirements to all owners of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, campers, trailers, boats, motorhomes, aircraft and mobile homes currently on the county’s tax rolls. Residents will soon begin receiving notices in the mail with an account number and instructions that they will use to review and update their personal property tax records for the 2023 tax year. While information is regularly received from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), this online process allows residents to review and update information on the more than 372,000 vehicles now located in the county. Residents can access their 2023 personal property information online at loudoun.gov/efile utilizing their social security or tax identification number, mailing address ZIP code and unique account number, which is displayed on the notice. Residents may receive more than one notice depending on how their property is owned or registered.
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
AG Miyares Launches Investigation Into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”). The investigation will examine if the administration’s decision to withhold National […]
Parents rally outside of Thomas Jefferson High School after AG investigation requested
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Tuesday evening, several parents rallied outside Thomas Jefferson High School in protest of the school’s actions — and in support of the ensuing investigation. Then, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid held a town hall inside the school’s library. The first-year superintendent answered questions and listened to comments from parents […]
ggwash.org
Metrorail operator arrested on suspicion of operating train while intoxicated
A Metrorail operator was arrested on Friday, December 23, 2022, on suspicion of operating a train while intoxicated (DWI), according to a public Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) document. The operator of the Blue Line train failed to stop at the Van Dorn Street Metro station platform and was unresponsive to Metro’s rail control center for about 45 minutes while the agency mounted a police and fire response to the train because they were unsure what was going on.
mocoshow.com
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
mocoshow.com
Bridge Project Brings Speed Cameras Back to Beltway
A Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) bridge rehabilitation project is bringing Safe Zones Automated Speed Enforcement (“speed cameras”) back to the Beltway. This project involves the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying I-95 above the Outer Loop of the Beltway (I-495 West) within the I-495/I-95 interchange in College Park. Contractor crews will be repairing the bridge’s deck joints as well as its concrete piers and columns.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
