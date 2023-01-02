ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho

By Audrey Dutton
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIdZB_0k0qx1Zl00

St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center is the flagship hospital of the St. Luke's Health System. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun)

St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier.

One milestone in that plan arrived last fall: a new insurance company called St. Luke’s Health Plan.

“The thing that really is going to be different with our own health plan: you will have an integrated experience,” said St. Luke’s Health Plan President Matt Wolff. “I think that’s a major hurdle that causes a lot of friction, a lot of dissatisfaction. And frankly, I don’t think it helps us grow trust in the community.”

The plan is similar in some ways to HMOs like Kaiser Permanente. People with the St. Luke’s insurance card will only be able to get health care services from facilities and health care providers that belong to the St. Luke’s network — which includes St. Luke’s and other independent providers. It differs from other HMOs, too. For one thing, patients won’t always need referrals from their primary care provider to see a specialist, Wolff said.

He said St. Luke’s Health Plan promises to be more streamlined to keep patients from getting stuck in Kafka-esque red tape as they try to get healthy.

Need to get in touch?

Have a news tip?

Patients won’t get caught between their health insurance company and their doctor when the two disagree, he said.

The main way it does this, Wolff said, is to leave it up to medical providers to decide what is or isn’t medically necessary. That eliminates the need for “prior authorizations” — the process for insurance companies to approve or deny medical care before it happens.

But there’s an internal control on those decisions to control spending, he said: the providers themselves are wholly responsible for the financial and health outcomes of their patients.

2023 will test St. Luke’s Health Plan concept

Ten years ago, the St. Luke’s system brought another insurance company into Idaho with what it called “a unique strategic alliance.” It partnered with Select Health, a Utah nonprofit insurer, to launch a St. Luke’s-centric plan. That plan from Select Health was, and continued to be, popular with consumers.

The overarching idea of that plan was to reward St. Luke’s and its providers when they made smarter decisions. If they could keep patients healthy, out of the hospital and off costly prescription drugs — thus controlling the costs for everyone — St. Luke’s and its providers could see monetary rewards.

Five years into that plan, the Idaho Statesman reported that “St. Luke’s has yet to deliver on its promised savings in insurance premiums.”

Officials said in 2017 that it was “too soon to tell whether they can change how health care is paid for and meet their goals,” but they believed they were on the right track, the Statesman reported.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Wolff said the new health plan’s schematic is built on the lessons of that and other “value based” insurance arrangements — which, in 2012, were a somewhat novel approach but are now very common in Idaho.

“Although people may talk about integration of having the providers making the decisions, literally that is the case in our model. The St. Luke’s providers and (health care team) ultimately are the ones that are going to say whether these procedures, these visits are necessary or not,” Wolff said. “Providers and the care teams are 100% accountable for clinical and financial outcomes. It doesn’t mean that they’re necessarily going to have to do things that aren’t in line with the care that they think is best, but it does (evaluate the health care) quality of the population, the outcomes in the population, together with a financial responsibility.”

St. Luke’s: Health plan not a prelude to shutting out competitors

St. Luke’s has faced criticism and even an antitrust lawsuit a decade ago over its growing share of the Treasure Valley health care market.

Wolff said St. Luke’s has no intention of becoming a closed-off system, accessible only to those with a St. Luke’s insurance card. Among the insurers that competed with the St. Luke’s Health Plan on the exchange last fall, nearly all of them had St. Luke’s health care providers and hospitals in their network.

“Our strategy will still be, and always will be, a multi-payer strategy because we don’t believe that one single payer or one single arrangement like that has enough momentum to really change the market,” Wolff said.

What does it cost? That depends.

Health insurance premiums under the St. Luke’s Health Plan vary depending on a person’s age, where they live, and whether they qualify for a subsidy based on their income. Each person’s out-of-pocket costs will depend on what kind of medical care they need and which plan they choose — with “bronze,” “silver” and “gold” plans that represent a tradeoff between what you pay each month in premiums versus what you pay out of pocket to use the insurance.

All of the St. Luke’s plans feature a $0 copay for some basics like primary care office visits, on-demand virtual care, outpatient mental health care and prenatal care. They can prevent more costly and complex health problems down the road, Wolff said.

Other health insurers in Idaho also offer no-copay health care services, under the same philosophy.

The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover some preventive care at no cost to patients . An estimated 862,000 people in Idaho had $0 copay preventive care coverage through private insurance as of 2020, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report . Some of the St. Luke’s Health Plan benefits go beyond those basics.

However, the $0 copay doesn’t always mean a patient won’t have to pay a dime. For example, there is a $0 copay for maternity care. But, as the St. Luke’s Health Plan brochure explains , that copay applies to the bill for the OBGYN or other maternity care provider. It doesn’t apply to a facility’s own charges for labor and delivery, which, in a hospital, can run thousands of dollars or more.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 3

Related
98.3 The Snake

Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?

In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
IDAHO STATE
beckerspayer.com

Why an Idaho health system just launched its own insurance plan

The newest health plan in Idaho is now available from the state's largest health system. Boise-based St. Luke's Health System began offering a new health plan Jan. 1 in 20 counties across the state. The nonprofit St. Luke's Health Plan subsidiary will provide patients with access to the system's six...
IDAHO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho

Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho was second-fastest growing state in the U.S. in 2022

Fueled still by an influx of people moving from other states, Idaho was the second-fastest growing state in the country in 2022, with a population that nearly reached 2 million people for the first time in July, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Compared to the previous estimate in July 2021, Idaho grew […] The post Idaho was second-fastest growing state in the U.S. in 2022 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Longest Life Expectancy

There are a lot of factors to consider when attempting to determine the healthiest counties in Idaho, but thankfully there are also a lot of dedicated sources out there conducting studies and providing the information for us. Which counties in Idaho have the longest life expectancy? Let’s find out!
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

As affordable housing crisis continues, informal evictions harm Idaho renters

According to the Idaho Policy Institute, in 2021, Idaho averaged three evictions per day, which is an increase of 11% from 2020. Although these numbers are lower compared to pre-pandemic evictions, they don’t include informal evictions, such as landlords threatening or intimidating tenants, absent of the legal process. Idaho law defines “self-help” evictions to include […] The post As affordable housing crisis continues, informal evictions harm Idaho renters appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho is Pretty Darn Happy, See Where it Ranked Against U.S.

Wallethub did a large comprehensive look into different factors when determining the happiest states. "In this study, WalletHub drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life. To determine where Americans exhibit the best combination of these factors, the study examined the 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate."
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022

A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Idaho

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Idaho that you're probably going to want to try if you're a dessert lover. Read on to learn more. The Sodamix is a popular dessert chain with locations throughout Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. They recently opened another new Idaho location at 2110 Blaine Street in Caldwell.
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

2023 Idaho Laws You Need To Know

The new year is upon us and that means a new batch of laws going into effect that some of us will notice right away... and honestly, some of us we'll never see these go into effect. Let's look at the laws and then we'll dive into the two big ones that stand out among the rest.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy