"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format
Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic starts singles season with win in Adelaide
Novak Djokovic started his 2023 singles season with a straight sets win over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International.Djokovic began his build-up for this month’s Australian Open, where he will be chasing a record 10th men’s singles title, with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Frenchman Lestienne.“For the first match I can’t complain,” Djokovic said after beating the world number 65. “I played very well. I thought the first six games were very competitive and I have never faced him before.“He is a counter-puncher, he doesn’t make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots.“But once I made...
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Could 2023 be the definitive one in the battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?
Pelé’s wife, fans mourn Brazilian soccer legend at Santos stadium
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round
Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele
Thousands of Fans Line Up to Pay Their Respects to Pelé at Public Wake in Brazil
