Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow. Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain brings a mild Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain overnight brings a mild Tuesday. It only lasts briefly before January temps return.Tonight:Rain likely, especially after midnight. Low near 40.Tomorrow:Rain showers, especially in the morning. Warmer with a wide spread in highs (40s north of Chicago, to 60s south side of Chicago).EXTENDEDEven after temperatures drop behind Tuesday night's cold front, the highs will still be warmer-than-average through the rest of the forecast.
fox32chicago.com
Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago
CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Nighttime rain showers; record-breaking warm temperatures on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first week of 2023 will start warm and end with closer to average temperatures. Rain showers are likely Saturday night. Low temperatures will reach 35 degrees. Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 47 degrees. Temperatures will rise to a record breaking 62 degrees by Tuesday, bringing rain and a possible rumble of thunder. However, it's only a brief warmup as temperatures crash back into the 30s for the rest of the week.
Southwest passenger in Chicago still waiting for luggage from canceled flight
CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines flights are on-time and planes are flying again, some passengers are still looking for their luggage after thousands of flights were canceled. Jerry Scheffers tried to fly to Ohama, Nebraska with his wife on Dec. 26 to visit their grandkids, but their trip never happened. “I went out and looked on […]
CTA Buses Rerouted Away From Lake Michigan Amid ‘Severe Weather' Conditions
The Chicago Transit Authority has rerouted buses from four different routes away from the outer lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive because of hazardous travel conditions Monday, the agency says. According to an alert from the CTA, buses on the Jackson Park Express, Jeffery Jump, Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express and...
Major storm system impacts Midwest
Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
9 @ 9: Need a luxury condo on wheels?
CHICAGO — Ever wanted to travel in style… on the road? Check out this morning’s 9 @ 9 for the most unique and interesting stories of the morning.
Illinois Hidden Gem Is One Of America’s Most Underrated Attractions
This hidden gem in the heart of Chicago, Illinois is seriously one of the most underrated attractions you'll ever find in America. For Christmas, my boyfriend surprised me with tickets to a museum in Illinois that I have never heard of. I thought only the Field Museum, Museum of Science & Industry, and Shedd Aquarium were the most sought out attractions in Chicago.
Catching up with retired anchor Mark Suppelsa
This year WGN celebrates 75 years on the air! And to celebrate each week we are chatting with some of the notable people who helped make us Chicago’s Very Own. Mark Suppelsa ended his nearly 40-year news career in 2017 after nearly a decade here at the old number nine. Mark joins us now from Montana.
fox32chicago.com
Portillo's to make significant change to drive-thru
CHICAGO - Portillo's is making a significant change to their drive-thru later this month. The restaurant will be making their drive-thru cashless at all locations starting Jan. 16. Cash will still be accepted when ordering inside the restaurant. A spokesperson for Portillo's released the following statement:. "We are going cashless...
fox32chicago.com
SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River
CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Austin Weekly News
As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
fox32chicago.com
Shedd announces free days for Illinois residents in 2023
CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium announced its 2023 free days for Illinois residents. You can access the aquarium at no cost with a valid ID or proof of Illinois residency. The first of those dates will be Jan. 12 and Jan. 13. The Shedd says it will close on Jan....
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
Food Beast
Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned
You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery sprees claim at least 8 more victims from Wicker Park to Lower West Side
Chicago — Groups of armed men robbed at least eight victims during two waves of crime stretching from Wicker Park and Humboldt Park to the Lower West Side on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police reports. Despite several arrests, the same areas have been hit repeatedly by similar robbery sprees since mid-November.
Burglars caught on camera ransacking Lincoln Park store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars were caught on camera ransacking a small business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday - one year since the last burglary of the store.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the owner of the small business says she doesn't feel safe after her store was cleared out again.We aren't identifying the store owner. She asked us not to because she's so shaken up. But her consignment store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue was hit early Wednesday morning, just as Chicago Police issued a warning about other burglaries in the area. A total of...
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
