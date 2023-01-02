Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Phone to TV With USB (Step-by-Step Guide)
You can connect smartphones to the TV via Miracast or USB. While casting an entire phone screen to a TV is possible through Miracast, USB mode is limited to data transfer only. Through this mode, you can view the selective contents on your phone directly on your TV. However, you should have a compatible USB cable that supports data transfer.
technewstoday.com
How To Add WiFi To Desktop
One trend we’ve seen with beginner PC builders is that they select motherboards without onboard WiFi modules and forget to include WiFi adapters in their build later on. The second camp seems to be people who’re currently using Ethernet controllers but would like to add WiFi functionality to their system. After all, Ethernet may be ideal in terms of performance, but it’s not always practical.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Multiple Monitors (Step-By-Step Guide)
Without a doubt, multiple monitors are advantageous over a single screen as they make our work easy, fast, and effective. However, hooking up two, three, or more displays can become challenging if done inaccurately. Whether you’re an avid gamer seeking a better visual experience or a software developer trying to...
technewstoday.com
HDMI Cable Not Working? Here’s how to Fix it
HDMI cable is a standard interface used for transmitting audio and video signals. Like every other cable, HDMIs too can break down after long-term use. There is also a possibility that you have a defective cable from the start. This can happen if the pin configuration inside the connectors wears...
technewstoday.com
Vizio TV Menu Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
The Menu function on your Vizio TV provides quick access to different TV settings like network settings or changing the input source. But, you can not make any customization to the TV if the Menu function does not work. There are several instances when the Menu function on your Vizio...
technewstoday.com
How to Add More USB Ports to PC
USBs are the commonly used connectors for our peripherals and external storage devices. Yet, most of the PCs that are built nowadays accommodate only a limited number of USB ports. Since these ports are used frequently, they can never be enough. And having limited ports is certainly inconvenient. You can...
technewstoday.com
Monitor Goes Black Randomly? Here’s How to Fix It
Any incorrectly configured display setting may cause your monitor to go black randomly. This can also happen due to faulty drivers, cables, ports, or the output device itself. Although the causes might be similar, you may experience different indications. While Some users claim that their screen goes dark randomly for a few seconds, others say it flashes continuously. Such issues occur while connecting to an external display or even on your primary monitor.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect HDMI Laptop to DisplayPort Monitor
Most monitors include more than one display port, with some even having separate ports such as HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA. However, this case does not apply to all monitors, so you may be in a situation where you need to connect an HDMI laptop to a monitor with only DisplayPorts.
technewstoday.com
How to Eject Water Drop on Apple Watch
Apple Watch’s water-resistant characteristic allows for more flexible utility. It has an exclusive feature known as Water Lock that has an icon similar to a little water drop. When you enable this smart feature, the watch’s display will be momentarily locked. So, you won’t mistakenly tap and trigger any...
technewstoday.com
What’s the Difference Between Static and Dynamic RAM
Computing devices like ours have both SRAM and DRAM at hand. Their primary function is to supply data to and from the processor. Although they perform similar functions, they differ in price and speed. This is because of the way they operate and the technology used to manufacture them. Static...
technewstoday.com
Excel Trim Function not Working? Try these Fixes
The Trim function in Excel only works when you pass arguments as texts. For example, the function will not work if you pass a cell location as an argument. Similarly, the Trim function only removes leading and trailing spaces. So if you’re trying to remove spaces between words, the function will seem not to work.
technewstoday.com
[Solved] DisplayPort No Signal Issue
This issue occurs when the monitor is connected but receives no signal from the DisplayPort (DP). Problems like this one are fairly common in most monitors. However, an error message stating “DisplayPort No Signal” is more frequently seen on Asus and BenQ monitors. A temporary fix for this...
technewstoday.com
12 Ways How You Can Make Windows 10 Faster
Windows 10 contains many features over previous versions, consequently increasing its demand for system resources. So, if you upgraded to this system on an older computer, it may not perform as fast as you want. We highly recommend getting a solid-state drive (SSD) and using it as your system drive....
technewstoday.com
How to Cancel Subscriptions on iPhone
Whether you have a primary monthly subscription, like Apple One, or have other subscriptions to Apple’s services, it’s easy to cancel any subscription anytime. Doing so will immediately abort any related services. If you want to cancel a trial subscription before the renewal process starts, you’ll need to cancel it at least a day before.
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone
There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
Comments / 0