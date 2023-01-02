ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milroy, IN

New Fastpace Health Walk-In clinic in Shelbyville

Fastpace Health has opened a New Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic at 1778 East State Road 44, Shelbyville. This convenient Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Addison Township communities. The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and X-ray capabilities.
Asher announces campaign to remain City of Shelbyville's Clerk Treasurer

Scott Asher has announced his intention to seek re-election to his current Clerk Treasurer position for the City of Shelbyville. Asher, 51, served on the Shelby County Council from 2008 to 2019 and, most recently, has served as Clerk Treasurer for the city since 2020. Asher and his wife, Christina,...
Infant Kensley Diane (DeBoard) Haus

Infant Kensley Diane (DeBoard) Haus passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at Riley Hospital for Children. She was born December 21, 2022 to Clayton P.J. Haus and Hannah M. DeBoard. Kensley is survived by her parents, her twin brother, Keyan Haus of Flat Rock, her aunts and uncles, Ashley (Dakota)...
Ridgeway announces candidacy for Shelbyville mayor

Former Shelbyville City Council member Brad Ridgeway announced his intention to file as a candidate for Mayor of the City of Shelbyville. Ridgeway will run in the Republican primary election which is scheduled to take place on May 2, 2023. Candidate Ridgeway provided a statement with his announcement. “I will...
Shelby County Commissioners reorganize in first meeting of 2023

The first 2023 meeting of the Shelby County Commissioners brought about change to the three-member board. Don Parker (South District) was appointed president of the Shelby County Commissioners Tuesday morning, replacing current president Kevin Nigh (photo, left). Nigh (Center District) immediately offered Parker (photo, center) the opportunity to run the...
