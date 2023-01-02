ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?

CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
Android Headlines

Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates

Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
Phone Arena

Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13

One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Digital Trends

CES 2023: HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the most advanced Chromebook I’ve eve seen

At CES 2023, HP officially announced the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the company’s premium new Chromebook. Among its high-end features is a world-first 8-megapixel laptop webcam, which is a jump up from the 5-megapixel webcams found on HP’s other Dragonfly notebooks. HP’s Dragonfly series has been a part of...
Android Headlines

YouTube app for Android is getting a slight design tweak

The YouTube app for Android is getting a slight design change to improve user experience. Certain users of the Android app are already seeing and interacting with this change. The design revamp to the YouTube app for Android can be seen while watching a video. This change is with the...
Android Headlines

Microsoft working with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into Bing

Google may not be the only tech behemoth rushing to make an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Microsoft is reportedly working on something similar too. But the Windows maker will not build its own alternative. Instead, it is working with OpenAI to incorporate the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT in a version of its Bing search engine. It plans to use the new program’s AI to answer some search queries on Bing, The Information reports citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Android Headlines

Top 10 best Android tablets

With the advent of the phablet, it can be easy to ignore our good friend the tablet. These large slates have fallen from the public eye in recent years as smartphones grew in size and power. Regardless, anyone can use a good tablet. The thing is that finding the perfect...
Android Police

Google Chrome will soon make it hard to download files from sneaky HTTP sources

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google made significant strides toward making HTTP websites less appealing to visit. Since Chrome 94, the web browser has displayed a full-page warning to dissuade you from visiting an unsecured website. This complements the "not secure" label that shows up in the address bar when you try to open a non-HTTPS website. In June of last year, Chrome added a toggle to "Always use secure connections." When enabled, that feature will attempt to switch your connection to the HTTPS version of a website if you've initially landed on its HTTP version, just like many of the best web browsers do. Now, Google is poised to extend that same protection to downloads that come from an HTTP source.
Digital Trends

Hurry! This HP Chromebook is only $230 today, with free headphones

As students head back to school for the spring semester, many are finding that it’s time for a laptop upgrade. The good news is that HP came prepared, and is offering some pretty great Chromebook deals. One deal that caught our attention is on the 14-inch HP Chromebook laptop that is bundled with an HP Bluetooth headset. Originally priced at $340, this bundle is marked down today to only $230, saving you $110 and shaving nearly a third off the price. While HP laptop deals aren’t totally out of the ordinary, affordably priced bundles such as this don’t come around every day.
Digital Trends

CES 2023: Acer’s new all-in-ones look like serious iMac competitors

The Acer Aspire S all-in-one series is now official in 27-and-32-inch models that bear a striking resemblance to Apple’s iMacs. Having a similar target market of families who require an everyday computer and high entertainment demand, both models offer wide screens and aesthetically pleasing designs. The Aspire S 27...

Comments / 0

Community Policy