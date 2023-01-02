Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?
CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
iPhone in 2023 — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone SE 4 and more
iPhones remain a big part of Apple's business. Here's what could happen to the iPhone in 2023, from new phones in the fall to a potential iPhone SE update.
Apple gets final deadline for switching iPhone to USB-C (but it's ages away!)
EU says the iPhone's Lightning port must give way to a USB-C switch - but we may have to wait until the iPhone 17!!
Android Headlines
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the most advanced Chromebook I’ve eve seen
At CES 2023, HP officially announced the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the company’s premium new Chromebook. Among its high-end features is a world-first 8-megapixel laptop webcam, which is a jump up from the 5-megapixel webcams found on HP’s other Dragonfly notebooks. HP’s Dragonfly series has been a part of...
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
Android Headlines
The Play Store will soon tell developers if their app's being run by a real user
According to Mishaal Rahman, Google is working on a new feature for Play Store developers to tell them if a real user is running their app or a bot. The feature is still in the works, and its release date is unknown. The Google Play Store is the main venue...
Android Headlines
YouTube app for Android is getting a slight design tweak
The YouTube app for Android is getting a slight design change to improve user experience. Certain users of the Android app are already seeing and interacting with this change. The design revamp to the YouTube app for Android can be seen while watching a video. This change is with the...
Android Headlines
Microsoft working with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into Bing
Google may not be the only tech behemoth rushing to make an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Microsoft is reportedly working on something similar too. But the Windows maker will not build its own alternative. Instead, it is working with OpenAI to incorporate the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT in a version of its Bing search engine. It plans to use the new program’s AI to answer some search queries on Bing, The Information reports citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Android Headlines
Top 10 best Android tablets
With the advent of the phablet, it can be easy to ignore our good friend the tablet. These large slates have fallen from the public eye in recent years as smartphones grew in size and power. Regardless, anyone can use a good tablet. The thing is that finding the perfect...
Google Chrome will soon make it hard to download files from sneaky HTTP sources
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google made significant strides toward making HTTP websites less appealing to visit. Since Chrome 94, the web browser has displayed a full-page warning to dissuade you from visiting an unsecured website. This complements the "not secure" label that shows up in the address bar when you try to open a non-HTTPS website. In June of last year, Chrome added a toggle to "Always use secure connections." When enabled, that feature will attempt to switch your connection to the HTTPS version of a website if you've initially landed on its HTTP version, just like many of the best web browsers do. Now, Google is poised to extend that same protection to downloads that come from an HTTP source.
Digital Trends
Hurry! This HP Chromebook is only $230 today, with free headphones
As students head back to school for the spring semester, many are finding that it’s time for a laptop upgrade. The good news is that HP came prepared, and is offering some pretty great Chromebook deals. One deal that caught our attention is on the 14-inch HP Chromebook laptop that is bundled with an HP Bluetooth headset. Originally priced at $340, this bundle is marked down today to only $230, saving you $110 and shaving nearly a third off the price. While HP laptop deals aren’t totally out of the ordinary, affordably priced bundles such as this don’t come around every day.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Acer’s new all-in-ones look like serious iMac competitors
The Acer Aspire S all-in-one series is now official in 27-and-32-inch models that bear a striking resemblance to Apple’s iMacs. Having a similar target market of families who require an everyday computer and high entertainment demand, both models offer wide screens and aesthetically pleasing designs. The Aspire S 27...
Oppo smartphones could launch with an in-house chipset in 2024
Oppo has reportedly hired thousands of people to develop its own smartphone chipset, suggesting that it won't rely on external partnerships.
iPhone 15 Pro just tipped for big performance edge over Android phones
The A17 Bionic could be the only 3-nanometer chipset for a while, according to reports. And that could give the iPhone 15 Pro a big performance boost over Android rivals.
The Verge
Windows 7 and Windows 8 will stop getting critical security updates in one week
Microsoft’s cutting off Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from security updates and technical support on January 10th. That’s just one week from today and also marks the launch of Microsoft Edge 109 — the last version to support the aged operating systems. But Edge isn’t the only...
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Elegant ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED officially announced with a 2.8K display, a Core i9-13900H, and a next-gen Nvidia GPU
Adding to its growing suite of Zenbook laptops, ASUS has revealed the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) at CES 2023. The notebook packs the latest components from Intel and Nvidia in addition to a beautiful display. Starting with the design, the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is undoubtedly a “Zenbook” with...
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
