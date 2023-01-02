Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy firms as Argentina turns dry again; wheat and corn fall further
Demand worries hang over commodity markets after Tuesday slide. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday as exporter Argentina was set for a hot, dry week, reviving drought concerns after weekend showers and countering demand risks that drove losses in the previous session.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises from 2-week low, but Black Sea supplies cap gains
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, rising for the first time in three sessions on bargain buying, although ample supplies from the Black Sea region provided a lid on prices. Soybeans and corn ticked higher, with both contracts reclaiming some of previous session's losses.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, wheat, corn sag as traders reduce risk in new year
Weather seen as 'mixed bag' in dry Argentina, brokers say. CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) grain and soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday as the dollar rallied and broad-based selling hit a range of markets, analysts said. Oil prices also tumbled, pressured by a gloomy...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn futures hit two-week lows on demand concerns
Wheat futures curbed by cheaper Black Sea supplies. (Adds latest prices, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures set two-weeks lows on Wednesday as concerns about weakening demand hung over commodity markets. Investor worries about economic headwinds, including the impact of a surge...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise as drought threaten Argentine crop; wheat dips
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, recouping some of last session's losses, as concerns over a lack of rains in top supplier Argentina supported prices. Corn also ticked higher, while wheat prices eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online
India govt to take final call on selling wheat in open market in 10 days - sources
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Indian government is considering selling 2.1 million tonnes of wheat in open market to control food inflation and a final decision will be taken in the next 10 days, two government officials told Reuters on Tuesday. The intervention is being planned by the government via...
Agriculture Online
Argentine government says 80.1% of 2021/22 soybean crop sold so far
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have so far sold 80.1% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest, the country's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, slightly behind the 80.5% sold during the same period in the previous cycle. Producers in Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy, sold 551,000...
Agriculture Online
Top palm oil buyer India's Dec imports jump 94% y/y on discounts - dealers
MUMBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in December jumped 94% from a year earlier to a record high for the month as palm oil's higher discount to rival vegetable oils led refiners to raise purchases during the seasonally weak winter period, five dealers said. Higher imports by...
Agriculture Online
CBOT TRENDS-Soy up 5-8 cents, corn down 3-4 cents, wheat down 11-12 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 11 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures step back overnight as...
Agriculture Online
China coal buyers may be left wanting in Australia even after ban lifted
MELBOURNE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China is preparing to resume coal imports from Australia after a two year freeze as it looks to stave off a domestic shortage, but it may be forced to pay higher prices given that Australia's miners have already found new customers. China's state planner has...
Agriculture Online
CORRECTED-Financial investors switch to long position in Euronext wheat
PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants switched to a net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Dec. 30, data published by Euronext showed on Wednesday. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, flipped to a net long...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's fuel tax exemption to last 1 year for diesel; 2 months for gasoline, ethanol
BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has decided that a federal tax exemption for fuels will last one year for diesel and biodiesel, and two months for gasoline and ethanol, a decree published in the official gazette showed on Monday. Lula had already announced...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Thai rates scale 1-1/2-year peak on stronger baht, demand
Bangladesh to buy 100,000 tonnes of rice in tenders. Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand rice export prices rose to their highest since May 2021 this week, helped by a stronger baht and domestic buying, while firm demand kept prices near multi-month highs in other top exporting Asian countries. Thailand's 5%...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal
KYIV, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday. Ukraine is a major global grain producer and...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Czech farm to cull 220,000 chickens in country's largest bird flu outbreak
PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Czech authorities are preparing to destroy up to 220,000 hens on a poultry farm in the west of the country after bird flu was discovered there last week, in the biggest outbreak to date. Bird flu was reported last Friday at the farm located 150...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME hogs weaken, cattle rise as winter storms hit livestock
CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures fell to their lowest price in more than two weeks on Wednesday and live cattle futures strengthened as snowstorms continued to disrupt livestock operations. Feeder cattle futures reached their highest price since September. Wintry weather in the northern U.S. Plains...
Agriculture Online
Bird flu spreads in Czech Republic's largest outbreak
PRAGUE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Czech authorities will destroy all 750,000 hens on a poultry farm at the centre of its worst outbreak of bird flu so far as the disease spread between halls. Bird flu was first detected last week at the farm, located 150 km (90 miles) west...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, January 3, 2023
Grain and soybean trading will resume this morning after being closed for the New Year's holiday on Monday. 2. Agricultural Prices Received Index Rises 4.5% Month-to-Month. An index of agricultural prices received rose 4.5% month-to-month in November and 23% from the same month a year earlier, USDA said in a report.
Agriculture Online
USDA corn estimates are accurate overall, says review
The government often is the best source of information about U.S. corn plantings, yields per acre, production, and likely season-average prices, said three researchers who analyzed 80 studies on the accuracy and market impact of USDA reports involving corn. “USDA helps uncover these market conditions for all market participants, thereby providing a level playing field for all, even though the process is sometimes bumpy,” they concluded.
Agriculture Online
Corn closes down 16¢ | Wednesday, January 4, 2023
March corn ended the day down 16¢ to $6.55. Soybeans started the day up, but ended down 7¢. CBOT wheat is down 29¢. KC wheat is down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 16¢. Cory Bratland with Kluis Commodity Advisors says pressure on grains is coming from fund selling today.
