Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Disable Storage Sense on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Storage Sense is a handy feature on Windows that can help you manage your disk space more effectively. When enabled, it can automatically monitor and delete unnecessary files from your computer.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Photos from iPhone But Not iCloud
ICloud works seamlessly within the Apple ecosystem by syncing your data automatically. While this may make it easier for you, it’s also tricky to manage your photos. It’s because what you delete on your phone gets deleted from iCloud as well as long as you have it enabled.
technewstoday.com
How to Add More USB Ports to PC
USBs are the commonly used connectors for our peripherals and external storage devices. Yet, most of the PCs that are built nowadays accommodate only a limited number of USB ports. Since these ports are used frequently, they can never be enough. And having limited ports is certainly inconvenient. You can...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Sound Output Devices in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 allow you to enable or disable your audio output devices as needed. This is useful when multiple audio devices are connected to your system, and you don't want to go through the trouble of disconnecting and reconnecting them repeatedly.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Laptop to TV (Step-by-Step Guide)
If you prefer watching everything on a bigger screen, it might be a good idea to connect your laptop to the TV. There are several wired and wireless methods to start casting from your laptop. First, you can make use of the Miracast feature that allows laptops to connect to...
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
CNET
Where to Find All Those Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your Mac or Windows
After setting up your home Wi-Fi network, you probably don't give much thought to the password because your laptop, phone and other devices are all now connected. And then one day your friend or family member comes over and wants access to your Wi-Fi, but you don't remember your password -- and you didn't write it down.
How to transfer photos from Android to a computer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
CNET
iPhone Widgets Make Your Homescreen Totally Customized. Here's How to Get Them
Widgets are mini versions of your apps that live on your iPhone's home screen, providing information at a glance or giving instant access to a variety of tasks, without having to fire up the app every time. These helpful squares can be used in a wide variety of helpful ways, or can simply help make your home screen more personal.
The Windows Club
Fix Network Adapter Code 31 error on Windows 11/10
If you’re experiencing network connectivity issues on your Windows 11/10 computer, and in your attempt to troubleshoot the issue, you see the Device Manager error Code 31 for the Network Adapter (Wi-Fi or Ethernet), then this post will help you resolve the issue on your system. When this Device...
ZDNet
The one setting every Windows user should know when switching to Mac
Recently, I did a thing: I switched my heavyweight Windows PC for a docked 16-inch MacBook Pro. The hardest part of the transition, surprisingly, wasn't the data transferring or assimilation to Apple's bubblier operating system. Also: This free utility is so simple and useful, it should be shipped with every...
4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
It's not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services...
The Windows Club
Fix Camera App Error 0xa00f4240 Unknown in Windows 11/10
If you see error codes 0xa00f4240 <Unknown> 0x800703e3, 0xA00F4240 <Unknown> 0x80070057, 0xA00F4240 <Unknown> 0x80131502, 0xa00f4240 <Unknown> 0x80004003, etc. on your Windows 11/10 computer then this post will help you. What causes the Camera App error 0xa00f4240?. The camera error 0xa00f4240 usually occurs due to outdated or corrupt camera drivers. However,...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix "Something Happened, And Your PIN Isn't Available" on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On Windows 10 and 11, you can log in with a password or PIN. On compatible systems, you can also use iris scan and fingerprint unlock. While a PIN makes the login process faster than a password, you may encounter the Something happened and your PIN isn't available error when trying to sign in using the same.
The Windows Club
Free Microsoft Store and Apps Repair Tool for Windows 11/10
In this post, we will talk about a free tool that helps to fix Microsoft Store and apps related problems in Windows 11/10. It is a portable tool named MS Store & Apps Repair Tool. It lets you clear the Microsoft Store, access the WindowsApps folder and backup its permissions, re-install Microsoft Store apps, etc., with a few mouse clicks. If you often face problems related to installed apps and the Microsoft Store app itself on your Windows 11/10 PC, this tool is a nice option to use.
The Verge
Windows 7 and Windows 8 will stop getting critical security updates in one week
Microsoft’s cutting off Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from security updates and technical support on January 10th. That’s just one week from today and also marks the launch of Microsoft Edge 109 — the last version to support the aged operating systems. But Edge isn’t the only...
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
Perfect Corp. Unveils Online Service for Eyewear Providing Small and Medium Businesses with Virtual Try-On for Glasses and Easy 2D to 3D Virtual SKU Creation Tool
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced the launch of Online Service for Eyewear. This end-to-end solution is set to empower smaller eyewear retailers and brands to take their businesses to the next level by offering their customers streamlined real-time AR-powered virtual try-on shopping experiences that have been proven to increase add-to-carts, and drive conversions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005112/en/ Perfect Corp. Unveils Online Service for Eyewear Providing Small and Medium Businesses with Virtual Try-On for Glasses and Easy 2D to 3D Virtual SKU Creation Tool (Graphic: Business Wire)
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows Update Error 0xCA00A009
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Windows Update Service is a built-in application responsible for managing the installation of Windows updates. Microsoft uses this service to release Windows updates and security patches. However, in some cases, Windows Updates may not work as they should and instead return an error message with a code, and one such error code is 0xCA00A009.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Comments / 0