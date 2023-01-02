Read full article on original website
NGOs in UK Criticize In-Stadium Betting Shops Worrying about Impact
The gambling branding has been branded as “honey traps” that end up luring young supporters. The latest criticism is triggered by the news that at least eight teams in professional soccer are going to team up with betting brands to launch “Home Shops” on-site of stadiums.
Blueprint Gaming Promotes Canadian Growth with New NorthStar Gaming Deal
Now, the company that creates “exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets” has inked a new agreement with NorthStar Gaming, building more momentum on Canadian soil. Ontario: a Key Market in Blueprint Gaming’s Growth. According to the new deal, the company that owns and...
PUBG India CEO Praises Government Decision to Recognize Esports
The government in the country officially recognized esports as a part of “multi-sports events.” Considering the growing popularity of esports around the globe, the recent recognition marked a significant achievement for the country. India Recognizes Esports as a Part of Multi-Sports Events. To recognize esports as a part...
Pragmatic Play Grows Footprint in Swiss Market with Pasino.ch
This time around, the company is teaming up with the Pasino.ch brand to bring a variety of online games that will be available to even more players in the market. Partouche Groupe is a big name in Europe, with strong positions in France, Switzerland, Belgium, and beyond. Moving forward, Groupe’s Swiss operations will benefit from outstanding titles, such as Big Bass Bonanza, Sweet Bonanza, Hand of Midas, and Gates of Olympus among many others.
EU ban on deforestation-linked goods sets benchmark, say US lawmakers
A groundbreaking EU deal to ban the import of goods linked to deforestation has set a global benchmark and will hasten the passage of a similar law in the US, American lawmakers have said. A football pitch-sized tract of forest is lost every second somewhere around the world, mostly to...
Wanted Illegal Gambling Boss Arrested in the Philippines
Zhanhong is wanted in China over his alleged participation in illegal gambling operating out of Shandong province in the country. He was arrested on Monday by the Philippines Bureau of Immigration which was tipped by homologs in China. Zeng was apprehended on board one of Air China’s aircraft as he was leaving Ninoy Aquino International Airport and flying back to Beijing where he would most likely have faced a similar fate.
Super Group Expands Global Presence in the US by Acquiring DGC
The NYSE-listed international digital gaming company that offers first-class entertainment confirmed the acquisition of the online gambling and sports betting company that offers market access in a dozen US states, including eight live markets. The new deal will allow Betway’s and Spin’s parent company to further expand its global presence...
Zimbabweans Betting on Pool Games to Make a Living
The issue of cost of living in Zimbabwe is worsened by multiple factors, including low employment and payment rates. The country recently looked to legalize online betting, but it seems the latest wave of illegal sports betting is another symptom of a larger problem. Betting on Pool Matches. Pool tables...
Number of Licensed Junkets in Macau Continues to Decline
The crackdown on junkets amid alleged ties with criminal organizations started late in 2021. Back then, Alvin Chau, who used to be the CEO of the popular junket Suncity Group was arrested. Then, early last year, Tak Chun Group’s CEO was also apprehended over alleged ties to criminal organizations and illegal gambling.
EstrelaBet Is the New Official Sponsor of Brazilian Football Team América-FC
The partnership between América and EstrelaBet is the biggest sponsorship deal in the team’s history. The agreement will be of great value to both parties. It will significantly bolster the club’s coffers while boosting brand recognition and driving engagement for EstrelaBet as the sportsbook consolidates its position in Brazil.
Curacao Setting Up the New Schedule for Its Gambling Overhaul
The island then accepted the support of the Dutch government in an attempt to withstand the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In return, the Netherlands asked for updates regarding specific reforms in Curacao. The upgraded schedule was supposed to be completed by January 1, 2023. The progress of the upgraded gaming bill will be the topic of discussion of an official public debate that will take place this month, according to the agreement inked between the island’s Minister of Finance and the Dutch Minister of Legal Protection, iGB reveals.
Gambling Concessionaires in Macau to Pay New Casino Floor Fee
The taxation of gambling plays an important part in the regulation of the activity and raises invaluable revenue for local and country-wide initiatives. Currently, gambling operators in Macau pay a 35% tax on their gross gaming revenue. The operators are due to pay another 5% of their gross gaming revenue in the form of tax and help with different initiatives in the country. But besides taxes, the Macau SAR Government now secured a new stream of revenue by implementing new annual fees for casino floors.
