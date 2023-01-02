The island then accepted the support of the Dutch government in an attempt to withstand the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In return, the Netherlands asked for updates regarding specific reforms in Curacao. The upgraded schedule was supposed to be completed by January 1, 2023. The progress of the upgraded gaming bill will be the topic of discussion of an official public debate that will take place this month, according to the agreement inked between the island’s Minister of Finance and the Dutch Minister of Legal Protection, iGB reveals.

20 HOURS AGO