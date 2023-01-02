Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans
Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
kalkinemedia.com
'Majority' of EU wants tests on passengers from China
An "overwhelming majority" of the EU's 27 member countries want passengers coming from China to be systematically tested for Covid before departure, the European Commission said on Tuesday. The consensus recommendation emerged from a meeting of EU health ministry officials held Tuesday in Brussels. A crisis meeting to be held...
Pakistan orders malls to close early amid economic crisis
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities on Wednesday ordered shopping malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. as part of a new energy conservation plan aimed at easing the country’s economic crisis. The move comes amid talks with the International Monetary Fund to soften some conditions on Pakistan’s...
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
The Jewish Press
Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There
Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Brexit poll: Two-thirds of Britons now support future referendum on rejoining the EU
Two years after the UK transitioned out of the European Union nearly two-thirds of Britons now support a referendum on rejoining. A Savanta survey for The Independent also shows that the number of people who oppose another vote has fallen, with less than a quarter of voters now against a referendum. The UK formally left the EU on 31 January 2020, but the “transition period” meant it observed Brussels laws and remained in the single market until 31 December 2020. Since then Britons believe the economy, the UK’s global influence and the ability to control our own borders have...
Opinion: Nigerian child killings need an independent investigation
Nigerian military officers have been killing children connected to the Boko Haram. Their acts could qualify as crimes against humanity. Read more here.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022
Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
Italy again delays decision on EU graft suspect, awaits Belgian info
BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) - An Italian court on Tuesday postponed for a second time a hearing on whether to hand over to Belgium a woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament.
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
This popular European country just got a new currency
Croatia has joined the Eurozone, replacing its kuna currency with the euro. On January 1, it also joined the Schengen Area, making it the 27th country in Europe to drop all border checks within the area.
kalkinemedia.com
DR Congo recalls ambassador to France over suspected graft
The Democratic Republic of Congo has recalled its ambassador to France over suspected "financial misappropriation" in running its embassy in Paris, a letter verified by AFP has shown. Isabel Machik Ruth Tshombe, who had held the post since January 2022, on Saturday rejected the allegations. Tshombe has been ordered to...
kalkinemedia.com
Tunisia offers projects to produce 1,700 megawattes of renewable energies
TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian government offered projects to produce 1,700 megawatts of renewable energies during 2023-2025, with investments worth 5 billion dinars( $1.60 billion), the energy minister Naila Nouira said on Tuesday. Tunisia also plans to raise phosphate production from 3.7 million tonnes in 2022 to 12 million tonnes...
kalkinemedia.com
Iraq says ex-official returned fraction of stolen billions
Iraq said Tuesday it had recovered another $2.6 million in public funds fraudulently withdrawn from a government account, but the money is still only a fraction of the $2.5 billion that disappeared. The scandal, implicating businessmen and former high officials, has provoked widespread anger in Iraq. The country is oil-rich...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran upholds two death sentences, issues another over protests
Iran on Tuesday upheld two death sentences for the killing of a paramilitary during nationwide protests, the judiciary said, but ordered retrials for three others on death row in the same case. The Supreme Court's decision came as a lower court sentenced an 18-year-old to death in a separate case...
