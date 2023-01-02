ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Daily News

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Are AEDs required at West Virginia sporting events?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, people are learning the importance of automated external defibrillator devices, or AEDs. In West Virginia, it is required that an AED and an emergency action plan be at a school event, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia on list of worst states to live in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in West Virginia

West Virginia does not keep close records of bears caught in the state by size. Therefore, it’s impossible to know exactly which bear was the largest and how big it was. However, there are several reports of large bears being caught at different times. Furthermore, some independent organizations keep their own records. Therefore, the largest bear probably belongs to one of these hunters.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

West Virginia names new state health officer

West Virginia officials have announced a new state health officer. Matthew Christiansen will serve as the commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health in the Department of Health and Human Resources, officials said today. His appointment is effective immediately. “We’re very, very confident,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a briefing...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

A Slowdown on the Hillbilly Highway

Recently released U.S. Census data contain both good and bad news for West Virginia. First the bad news. The state’s overall population dropped again. The number of state residents was 1,775,156 as of July 2022. That is a decline of 18,599 from April 2020, and a continuation of the population decrease that started at the midway point of the last century.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
WSAZ

Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Mount Hope man faces extradition to Virginia after Wednesday arrest

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. — A Mount Hope man faces extradition to Virginia after an arrested early Wednesday morning in Fayette County. Sheriff’s deputies said Dale Gauvin, 27, committed a minor traffic violation on U.S. Route 19 but he refused to stop. He then exited his car and ran. They caught up with him after a brief pursuit.
MOUNT HOPE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy