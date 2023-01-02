Read full article on original website
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
Iconic Babydog moments in 2022
2022 proved to be a big year for West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's happy companion, Babydog.
Are AEDs required at West Virginia sporting events?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, people are learning the importance of automated external defibrillator devices, or AEDs. In West Virginia, it is required that an AED and an emergency action plan be at a school event, […]
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Morning Glory in West Virginia (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow morning glory in West Virginia, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting morning glory is not as easy as it seems. morning glory are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too...
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
West Virginia Governor to stop COVID briefings will be rebranded
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that he will stop his COVID-19 briefings and will rebrand his briefings. Gov. Justice said with the new year they will be moving forward and will rebrand his briefings as the ‘Justice Administration Update Briefings.’ The Governor said he will still honor those who died from COVID […]
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
On January 2, 2006, rumors of a "miracle" quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County.
13,000 West Virginia customers affected by gas company buyout
West Virginians served by Peoples West Virginia under Essential Utilities will have their natural gas utility transferred to Hope Gas.
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in West Virginia
West Virginia does not keep close records of bears caught in the state by size. Therefore, it’s impossible to know exactly which bear was the largest and how big it was. However, there are several reports of large bears being caught at different times. Furthermore, some independent organizations keep their own records. Therefore, the largest bear probably belongs to one of these hunters.
West Virginia names new state health officer
West Virginia officials have announced a new state health officer. Matthew Christiansen will serve as the commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health in the Department of Health and Human Resources, officials said today. His appointment is effective immediately. “We’re very, very confident,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a briefing...
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
A Slowdown on the Hillbilly Highway
Recently released U.S. Census data contain both good and bad news for West Virginia. First the bad news. The state’s overall population dropped again. The number of state residents was 1,775,156 as of July 2022. That is a decline of 18,599 from April 2020, and a continuation of the population decrease that started at the midway point of the last century.
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
29% of West Virginia homes contain cancer-causing radon
A recent report from the American Lung Association has found that about 29% of homes in West Virginia contain a high level of radon gas, which is a dangerous carcinogen.
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
Is it too warm to go skiing in West Virginia?
If you're trying to plan a ski trip, the temperature could really affect the experience, but is it possible to get too warm, or too cold?
Mount Hope man faces extradition to Virginia after Wednesday arrest
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. — A Mount Hope man faces extradition to Virginia after an arrested early Wednesday morning in Fayette County. Sheriff’s deputies said Dale Gauvin, 27, committed a minor traffic violation on U.S. Route 19 but he refused to stop. He then exited his car and ran. They caught up with him after a brief pursuit.
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
