Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan woman arrested after allegedly pointing firearm at adult on school grounds
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan woman was taken into custody after being accused of pointing a firearm at another adult while in the parking lot of a local elementary school. According to a release, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at around 8:45 a.m., the Sheboygan Police Department responded...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 fdl assault, high speed chase investigation
Two Milwaukee men are in custody in connection with an assault with a firearm and subsequent high speed chasein Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started following a reported assault of a Milwaukee woman at a house party on Western Avenue early Sunday morning. Goldstein says the victim’s vehicle was stolen after the woman went to the hospital, and was later involved in a high speed pursuit. Goldstein says the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle pulled into a truck stop on Pioneer Road and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed head on into a sheriff’s squad car. The driver, a 30 year old Milwaukee man, was arrested following a short foot chase. Goldstein says a suspect in the assault, also from Milwaukee, was later arrested.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case found up north
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff at a home on Green Bay’s east side. Police were looking for a person they believe has “vital information” about a shooting on Smith Street on December 20 that killed one person and wounded two.
seehafernews.com
Plymouth Police Department Reviewing Candidates for Full Time Police Chief
The Plymouth Police Department is looking for a new full-time Chief of Police. Chief Jeffrey Taischeck has held the role since 2017 but announced his retirement last year. The job is currently being held on an interim basis by Deputy Chief Matthew Starker, but the Police and Fire Commission is currently reviewing candidates to fill the position full time.
seehafernews.com
Woman Arrested After Stealing a Car Parked at a Manitowoc Bar
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a car parked outside a Manitowoc bar. Officers were called to Saucy’s Bar, located at 1915 Washington Street on Tuesday to investigate a report of a vehicle that was stolen the night before from the parking lot. Surveillance footage showed...
wearegreenbay.com
Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County man out on $500,000 bond accused of bail jumping
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from the village of Denmark facing various charges, including attempted homicide, could now add “bail jumper” to the list of crimes. Tyler Stately was out on $500,000 bond while awaiting trial in February. The Brown County Jail reports Stately was booked on December 29 for felony bail jumping.
seehafernews.com
Man Nabbed for 4th OWI After Putting His Car in a Ditch in Manitowoc
A 50-year-old man was arrested in Manitowoc over the weekend on his 4th OWI. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a car in the ditch line between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. last Thursday. Two witnesses told officers that...
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/4/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Police in Fond du Lac say a 48-year-old Fond du Lac man accidentally shot himself in the hand with a 9 millimeter handgun Friday night. The incident happened at the Countryside Village Apartments in the 800 block of Security Drive. The man was taken to St. Agnes Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported just before nine o’clock Friday evening.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man charged with attempted murder for attack on girlfriend
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man is charged with attempted homicide for an attack on his girlfriend which occurred last month. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on N. Military Rd. on December 20. According to the criminal complaint, Lener Landero-Suarez’s girlfriend said her boyfriend of 9 months was very jealous, and one night while she was trying to sleep he said he was going to kill her. He began hitting her and strangling her until she was unable to breathe.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 3, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday January 3, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/1/23 Vehicle Chase In FDL
Fond du Lac Police and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a dangerous chase involving an, assault, stolen vehicle and firearm Saturday morning in the City of Fond du Lac. At one point the suspect vehicle abruptly pulled over and two occupants, a 41-year-old Fond du Lac woman and a 35-year-old Fond du Lac man, got out. They were taken into custody as the suspect vehicle fled. Later the suspect vehicle hit a Sheriff’s squad car head on disabling both vehicles. The driver got out and tried to flee on foot but was surrounded by law enforcement officers. The driver, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail and is facing several charges related to the pursuit. The deputy was treated at St. Agnes Hospital and released. The chase spanned five miles. The original assault complaint, which occurred in Fond du Lac, could result in charges against a 32-year-old Milwaukee man. A State Patrol cruiser sustained minor damage during the pursuit.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Drug Unit Leader Comments On Rise In Fentanyl Deaths
Fentanyl deaths were up 22-percent in 2021 across this country and that drug is now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Lieutenant Dave Remiker, head of the Manitowoc County Drug Unit, said fentanyl is the biggest issue in the community right now.
seehafernews.com
Appleton’s First Ever Female Police Chief Sworn In
For the first time ever, a female is in charge of the Appleton Police Department. Chief Polly Olson was sworn in yesterday morning, taking over for a retiring Todd Thomas. Olson is no stranger to the Appleton Police Department as she has been with the team since 2001, starting off as a patrol officer.
Comments / 0