Central Illinois Proud
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
25newsnow.com
2 men arrested on numerous offenses in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 men were arrested Tuesday after a search during an investigative stop turned up illegal drugs, paraphernalia and three loaded handguns. Peoria Police say Antoine J. Mack, 43, and Josepha A. Sharp, 37, were arrested after an investigative stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of North MacArthur at around 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits
PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate New Year’s Morning shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 20-year-old is expected to recover after being shot on New Year’s Day morning. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of North Prospect just before 1 AM Sunday on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a party...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested after shots fired incident in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the Peoria County Jail after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning in Peoria. Police were called to the 2500 block of West Seibold, near the intersection of Griswold, around 3:30 AM Sunday on a report of three ShotSpotter alerts with 19 rounds fired.
1470 WMBD
Two men arrested on multiple weapon and drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police arrested two men after a traffic stop on Tuesday evening on multiple drug and weapons charges. Peoria Police said the department’s Street Crimes Unit made an investigative stop at 5:05 P.M. in the 200-block of N. MacArthur near West John H. Gwynn Avenue.
25newsnow.com
Man accused of aggravated battery against a child arrested
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery of a child with great bodily harm and endangering the health and safety of a child. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says his office was called to a local hospital by...
25newsnow.com
Fire leaves Peoria house a total loss, firefighters still putting out hotspots
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house is set to be demolished, deemed a total loss after a house fire earlier Wednesday. The Peoria Fire Department says they were called to the 1900 block of Marquette earlier Wednesday for heavy smoke and fire from a one-and-a-half-story home. Two occupants were...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Man Wanted For Troubling Acts Against His Mother
A Marseilles man accused of a sickening crime against his own mother is wanted after skipping out on a court date. A warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Paul Hawkins. He didn't show up to a hearing Friday in Ottawa. Hawkins was actually furloughed from the La Salle County Jail to receive treatment but he left treatment.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington fire responds to oil fire at Beer Nuts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.
wjbc.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
BLOOMINGTON – Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor. Illinois State Police...
wcbu.org
In Peoria County, Black residents are dying on average years before their white counterparts. Here's the breakdown
Black residents of Peoria County are dying at disproportionately higher rates than whites. And they're dying younger. "Black people are dying approximately 14 years younger than white people on average in Peoria County, and have higher death rates and all age groups," said Tracy Terlinde, an epidemiologist with the Peoria City/County Health Department.
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after Peoria structure fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental structure fire in Peoria over the weekend. According to an official release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters were called to N. Woodbine Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. The release says it started in the kitchen, caused by unattended cooking. A resident and her children were all able to get out on their own safely, with the entire apartment building evacuated.
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
1470 WMBD
Longtime Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief retires
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A man you might consider to be a legend in local law enforcement has officially called it a career. Chief Mike Johnson signed off for the final time Monday as Chief of the Fon Du Lac Park District Police Department. “Always remember, whether you know...
25newsnow.com
Text to 9-1-1 comes to Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - People in Tazewell County now have the option of sending a text message to 9-1-1. The Tazewell County Emergency Telephone System Board and county Consolidated Communications Center say texting 9-1-1 is available for all communities. If someone is unable to connect to the dispatch...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, January 4th
Frizzle is a young, high energy dog ready to find a forever home. She needs some work on her training but she is food motivated and ready to learn. You can get more information on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Maroa houses damaged from tornado
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
