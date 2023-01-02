Icon Park on I-4 in Orlando had a 2nd issue with one of its iconic rides on New Year’s Eve to wrap up 2022. Everybody remembers the tragic story of 14 year old Tyre Sampson who fell from their FreeFall ride just back in October. Now they’ve had another incident with one of the giant rides, The Wheel. Thankfully everyone is safe and there were no injuries reported.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO