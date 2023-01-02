ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gc7ka_0k0qsDGH00

Lise Nørgaard, a screenwriter who penned a popular 24-episode epic television drama about the lives of ordinary Danish families in a fictitious provincial town during the recession of the 1930s and the hard times of World War II, has died. She was 105.

Nørgaard died Sunday after a brief illness, her family said Monday. She is also known for having written her 1992 Memoirs “Kun en pige,” recounting her struggle to become a female reporter.

She worked at major Danish newspapers, including Politiken and Berlingske. She started her career at local newspaper Roskilde Dagblad in her hometown of Roskilde, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Copenhagen .

Danish lawmakers tweeted Monday in honor of Nørgaard, who was little known outside Scandinavia and Germany .

Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt said that “culture has lost a piece of life. And Denmark an important witness and contributor to its contemporaries.”

German Ambassador Pascal Hector tweeted that her television show “Matador,” which he called a “masterpiece” was “my first encounter with the Danish language and the country’s history.”

The setting for “Matador,” which was first broadcast in 1978 and shown as repeats over the years, was a fictitious Danish town named Korsbaek. Several Danish actors got their breakthroughs in the four-season show, which ended in 1982, and part of the make-believe town was recreated in a Danish amusement park.

Nørgaard retired as a writer and a lecturer in 2018. Funeral arrangements weren't immediately announced.

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Ireland Will Return Mummified Remains and a Painted Sarcophagus to Egypt

Mummified remains and a painted wooden sarcophagus are among a group of artifacts that an Irish university plans to return to Egypt.  The items are owned by University College Cork (UCC) and date from between 975 BCE and 100 CE. The sarcophagus was donated to UCC in 1928 and, based on an inscription on its surface, likely holds the remains of a man named Hor. The university said it will return its collection of Egyptian artifacts in 2023. The group includes a set of four canopic jars, containers in which the individually mummified organs would be placed during the mummification process. The...
The Independent

Mystery markings in 20,000-year-old drawings decoded for first time

Mysterious markings seen in ancient drawings have finally been decoded by British scientists who claim to have found evidence of “writing” dating back at least 14,000 years earlier than previously thought.A new study reveals that Ice Age hunter-gatherers were using markings combined with drawings of their animal prey to store and communicate “sophisticated” information about the behaviour of species crucial to their survival at least 20,000 years ago.The researchers explained that as the marks, found in more than 600 images on cave walls and objects across Europe, record information numerically and reference a calendar rather than recording speech, they cannot...
The Independent

Film set and made in Glasgow to receive UK premiere at city’s festival

A “powerful and poignant” film which tells the story of a mother and daughter trying to rebuild their life in Glasgow will have its UK premiere in the city.The movie Girl, which stars French actor Deborah Lukumuena and 12-year-old Le’Shantey Bonsu in its main roles, has been chosen to open this year’s Glasgow Film Festival (GFF).Girl will screen at the event on March 1, after receiving its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.The movie, directed by Adura Onashile, tells the story of Grace and her 11-year-old daughter Ama as they try to make a new life...
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Denmark: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

It is common knowledge that a nation’s flag plays a significant role in defining its authenticity. It proves that a country is functional, distinct, and not subject to the command of any other nation. The flag also represents a pleasant and united country and expresses a nation’s sovereign power and strength. In addition to honoring their royal family, Danes also adore the Flag of Denmark, hanging it up everywhere they gather to celebrate occasions like birthdays, graduations, and pretty much anything in between.
The Guardian

River Sing Me Home by Eleanor Shearer review – surviving slavery

Eleanor Shearer’s propulsive debut opens with an enslaved woman, Rachel, running. The novel is set in the Caribbean around the time of the Slavery Abolition Act, a move by Britain to emancipate its slaves that left them bound to their masters in enforced “apprenticeships” that were not much better than slavery itself.
Gizmodo

Remains of a Viking Hall Found in Denmark

Archaeologists with the Nordjyske Museer in Denmark have found the remains of a large, thousand-year-old homestead, which they believe may have been a Viking hall. The remains of the building are on a plot in Hune, Northern Denmark. In its pomp, the hall was up to 130 feet long and 33 feet wide, according to a Nordjyske Museer release. Between 10 and 12 cut oak posts would have supported a large roof.
The Guardian

Is Iceland’s language a Norse code – or legacy of Celtic settlers?

According to folklore, a Gaelic-speaking warrior queen called Aud was among Iceland’s earliest settlers. Her story is central to an emerging theory that Scottish and Irish Celts played a far bigger role in Iceland’s history than realised. A book by Thorvaldur Fridriksson, an Icelandic archaeologist and journalist, argues...
tourcounsel.com

Rosenborg Castle, Copenhagen, Denmark (with Map & Photos)

In the middle of an impressive garden is the Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen (Rosenborg Slot), an old palace built in the 17th century and with that fairytale aspect that many buildings in the Danish capital have. The history of Rosenborg Castle. Rosenborg Castle was built as the summer residence of...
craftymotherfather.com

Top 150+ Beautiful German girl names

Are you struggling to come up with a name for your baby girl? Here are some German girl names for your reference. There is nothing quite like the strength, foresight, and beauty of German women!. There are many fields in which beautiful German women have made their mark worldwide. You...
craftymotherfather.com

100+ Ethiopian girl names

Are you struggling to come up with a name for your baby girl? Here are some Ethiopian girl names to get you started. The name we choose for our child is the first gift we give them, and names can symbolize our passions, our family’s history, or the traits we want our child to have.
watchers.news

Effusive eruption at Etna volcano, Italy

Effusive eruption with active lava flow continues at Etna volcano, Italy since November 27, 2022. Slow and silent eruption for more than a month has been a delight to those living around the volcano, INGV’s Boris Behncke said on January 2, 2023. “This for me is one of the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy