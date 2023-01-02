ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Angry locals erect sign warning of ‘stupid thin road’ after traffic chaos

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATRn3_0k0qsCNY00

Angry locals in Burley, Leeds , have taken matters into their own hands after they became fed up with “constant” crashes and traffic jams on a narrow stretch of road.

A sign warning of the “stupid thin road” was erected at the bottom of the hill by annoyed residents who wanted to try and ease the chaos.

One business owner said it’s “not an exaggeration” to say that there’s “constant beeping and constant crashes from the road.”

Another resident said she hoped the sign would make people more “mindful” of how narrow the road is.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run

India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
The Independent

Shocking moment cement truck speeds down mountain road after brakes fail

Shocking footage captures a massive cement truck speeding down a mountain road after its brakes failed.The driver noticed the pedal wasn’t working as he manoeuvred the vehicle down the steep Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khandala, western India.Local sources said he attempted to halt it - and eventually did - using the handbrake.But that was not before the truck, laden with cement, crashed into roadside barriers after a terrifying trip.Reports claim police detained the driver after the incident, and that the truck did not slip onto the road below.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists stand in front of moving lorry in latest protestMassive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four daysPolice officer treated for hypothermia after punching ice in Solihull rescue effort
Tyla

Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago

When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
BBC

Bus passenger attacked on way home after night out in Nottingham

A man was seriously assaulted by a fellow bus passenger after a night out. The victim, who is in his 30s, was travelling home at 23:20 GMT on Friday when he was confronted by a younger man. The attacker followed him off the bus and assaulted him in Bridgford Road,...
rvlifestyle.com

Are RVs Allowed in HOV Lanes and Left Lanes?

State laws and personal opinions come into play when answering the following questions: Are RVs allowed in HOV Lanes? What about left lanes? Which is the best lane for RVs?…. A recent post in our RV Lifestyle Facebook group on this topic garnered over 600 comments. A married RVing couple couldn’t agree on which lane to drive in, so they turned to the community to settle their argument.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Commuters warned to brace for ‘Tragic Thursday’ with only 10% of trains running

Commuters have been told to brace for what has been dubbed “Tragic Thursday” tomorrow, as only 10 per cent of UK trains are expected to run.Following two days of strike action from rail workers who are members of the RMT union, tomorrow it’s the turn of train drivers belonging to the Aslef union.Around 12,500 drivers employed by 15 train operators are expected to walk out, resulting in just one in 10 trains running, reports the Daily Mail.Expect near or total closedown on Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Northern, Thameslink, LNER, Northern, Southeastern and...
BBC

County Westmeath: Bus driver dies and passengers injured after crash

A bus driver has died and several of his passengers have been injured after a crash in County Westmeath in the Republic of Ireland. The bus left the road and crashed in to a ditch in Killogeenaghan townland, Moate, at about 17:30 local time. The 55-year-old driver was seriously injured...
The Independent

Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike

Crowds of people were left waiting at major train stations across London and beyond amid ongoing disruption despite the end of a rail strike on Tuesday.Photos showed hundreds of passengers packed inside King’s Cross and Paddington, with some journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.South Western Railway also apologised to customers after a service from Waterloo to Southampton was postponed due to a “train fault”.Travel journalist Simon Calder said there was “chaos” at Paddington, with no trains having arrived or departed by 10am despite industrial action by the RMT union ending at 6am.A Network Rail spokesperson said:...
The Independent

West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes

As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
New York Post

Scammer fakes being hit by car in performance for the ages

It was an a-flop-alyptic display. A Hong Kong man redefined “taking the show on the road” after pretending to be hit by a car in an over-the-top performance for the ages. A video of his World Cup-worthy injury appeal boasts nearly 155,000 views on Twitter as viewers ridicule the fraudster’s acting. The crash-for-cash gambit went down Jan. 1 in Mongkok after the unidentified huckster masqueraded as a car collision victim in an attempt to collect injury money, Asia Wire reported. These types of scammers are known as “porcelain” due to their penchant for breaking at the slightest touch. The eyebrow-raising POV footage,...
ARKANSAS STATE
BBC

Severe gales over Irish Sea cause Isle of Man-England ferry disruption

Severe gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of evening ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire. The 20:30 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said. Gusts of...
The Independent

Brexit: disaster relief charity hired to help drivers stuck at Dover

The government has hired a disaster relief charity to help drivers stuck in lengthy queues at the Port of Dover in Kent during 2023, it has emerged. The Department for Transport (DfT) signed off on a £200,000 contract for RE:ACT – a humanitarian charity which gets aid to war and disaster zones – to help those hit by disruption at Dover.The charity will hand our food and water to motorists and lorry drivers if they are hampered by the major standstills seen in 2022, linked to post-Brexit problems.The DfT contract said the emergency response plan was necessary due to “regular...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy