ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter rings in New Year with A&E visit

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmJlV_0k0qsAc600

Reese Witherspoon ’s daughter, Ava Phillippe , has revealed she welcomed the new year with an A&E visit.

The 23-year-old joked that her year started with a “pop”, rather than a bang, as she injured her ankle and ended up in hospital.

She shared a picture of herself in the emergency room on Instagram, explaining that she had sustained a “clumsy” injury.

“Starting the new year off with a bang… well, more like a *pop*… in my ankle. All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels,” wrote Phillipe.

She went on to thank her “superstar friend” for keeping her “giggling” and waiting by her side during the A&E visit. “Love you, J,” she addressed her companion.

“I will definitely be adding ‘be gentler with my body’ to my list of new year’s resolutions!” she told her followers, before offering them the opportunity to share their own goals and resolutions for the year ahead.

“Feel free to share what you’re looking forward to in the new year or any resolutions you may have in the comments. I would love to read them while keeping my ankle propped up in bed!”

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹She concluded: “Wishing peace, love and good health for all of you in 2023.”

Witherspoon shares Phillipe and 19-year-old son Deacon Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The pair separated in 2006. She also shares her 10-year-old son, Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth.

The Legally Blonde actor has previously claimed that she doesn’t really notice how much she resembles her daughter .

The 46-year-old actor discussed her relationship with her children during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in October 2022.

During their conversation, Jenna Bush Hager described Witherspoon and Ava as “twins,” a comment that Hoda Kotb agreed with.

Weatherspoon, however, didn’t feel the same way, responding: “You think so? You see it? [Ava] and I don’t see it that much.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 'Are Spending Some of the Holiday Together': 'They're Friends' (Source)

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced their breakup last January Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet remain the friendliest of exes. A source tells PEOPLE that Momoa, 43, and Bonet, 55, "have stayed close" since they jointly announced their split this past January. "They are friends," the source tells PEOPLE. "They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is handy and often did things around the house when they lived together." "He still helps Lisa out now," the source continues, adding that the former couple are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Popculture

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer Is Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Photos

Rumer Willis had some exciting news to share just days before Christmas. She and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first baby together. This will be the first grandchild for Willis' parents, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Willis, 34, and Thomas published a joint Instagram post Tuesday,...
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the actress and Goop mogul captioned her Instagram family photo post Gwyneth Paltrow is welcoming the new year with her family by her side. The actress and Goop founder/CEO, 50, said farewell to 2022 on a tropical getaway with mom Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16. In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed Saturday, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner, 79, as they soaked up the sun together. "Wrapped up...
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Takes Son Samuel For Joy Ride In New $265,000 Whip Around Los Angeles

Ben Affleck seems to have gotten himself an early Christmas present — and invited his son along for a joy ride in his new whip. The Argo actor, who shares son Samuel, 10, as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen driving around town, aka the Los Angeles streets, on Wednesday, December 21, in his new EV Ford Bronco with his youngest.The Tiffany blue vintage-inspired vehicle is a 100 percent electric vehicle that costs upwards of $265,000.SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform New Year’s Medley: Watch

Miley Cyrus hosted the second iteration of her NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, last night (December 31) as part of the television network’s holiday programming. During the event, she brought out Dolly Parton to perform with her. Parton joined her goddaughter in singing Cyrus’ 2013...
DoYouRemember?

Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
ABC News

Jennifer Garner runs into 'Yes Day' movie husband Edgar Ramirez on plane

Jennifer Garner had a sweet moment on a recent flight when she ran into her on-screen husband from "Yes Day." In an Instagram post, Garner shared a photo of her and actor Edgar Ramirez, her co-star in the 2021 film. In the photo, Ramirez leans over his seat to pose...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Shares Glimpse Inside Her Christmas Festivities — But Ben Affleck Is Noticeably Absent

Jennifer Lopez was in a festive mood when she posted some photos from her Christmas celebration via Instagram on Monday, December 26. In the slew of snaps, the singer, 53, posed in a teal dress with red bows on it. The "Let's Get Loud" songstress took a selfie in front of a long table, presumably where she and her family were having a holiday meal, and she also posed in front of her Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas!!!!" the A-lister captioned the snaps. Of course, people loved to see the star in a good mood. One person wrote, "Merry Christmas to...
HollywoodLife

‘The Holiday’ Director Reveals The Truth About A Sequel With Cameron Diaz & Kate Winslet

Any way you look at it, the Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet flick The Holiday represents the very most appealing in romcoms. Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t appear to be getting a sequel anytime soon. The director of the 2006 Christmas movie, Nancy Meyers, handily put a stop to rumors that a second film was on the horizon, 16 years after the first premiered. “So many DM’s about this — sorry but it’s not true,” the 72-year-old director wrote via Instagram on December 6, directly responding to a screenshot of a recent report. She concluded the post with a red heart emoji.
People

Brody Jenner Expecting First Baby with Girlfriend Tia Blanco: 'Our Little Angel'

“We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year,” the couple announced on Instagram Brody Jenner is going to be a dad! On Sunday, The Hills alum, 39, confirmed on Instagram that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend and professional surfer Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, 25.  In a joint post, the couple shared a video from their doctor's appointment when they got a sonogram and listened to their baby's heartbeat. "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this...
HAWAII STATE
People

Watch Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Tell Her Younger Siblings That Sister Ireland Is Pregnant

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's oldest child shared the exciting news with her younger siblings that big sister Ireland Baldwin is expecting in a sweet video on Instagram Monday Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's little girl was excited to share some big news with her younger siblings. On Monday, the yoga pro, 38, shared a video on Instagram where the actor sits with his younger kids as daughter Carmen, 9, explains to the rest of their brood that big sister Ireland Baldwin is going to be a mom. "So...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy