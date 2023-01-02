Read full article on original website
double blues
2d ago
we go ahead and take care of criminals ourselves in Tennessee 🤠
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
Knoxville restaurant owner recalls taking down robbery suspect
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
WATE
Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began. Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
WATE
Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the loose
Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have been charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the …. Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino...
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
Trial date set for man charged in Loudon County deputy’s death
Dates for both a motion hearing and trial have been set for a truck driver accused in the February 2022 death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins.
3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Crews ask public to keep away from fire in Powell
Crews are currently working on a fire in an abandoned home Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Larry Wilder.
Boy facing cancer makes Christmas cards for Roane County inmates
An 11-year-old with a big heart set aside time during the holidays to spread Christmas cheer to those behind bars.
wvlt.tv
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers for a K-9 officer that is having emerging medical issues. Deputy Alex LaRue said his K-9 Zak had been acting differently for the past two days. When LaRue took him to the veterinarian, they found a large mass in his abdomen, according to LaRue.
KCSO deputy, family picking up the pieces after house fire
A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy is having to rebuild after losing everything when his house was engulfed in flames on New Year's Eve.
House collapsed after a fire in Knox County
A fire caused a home to collapse in Knox County Tuesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire.
WATE
Severe damage to Sevier County home
A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department. A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
Separate Pigeon Forge fires burn resort, home overnight
First responders in Sevier County worked back-to-back structure fires Tuesday night.
WATE
Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. UT’s Haslam Business School debuts franchise certificate …. The time has never been...
WATE
Volunteer opportunities available for anyone to get involved in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the holidays, there are numerous volunteer opportunities that allows residents to give back to their community. However, now that the ‘season of giving’ has come to an end, Volunteer East Tennessee isn’t putting an end date on helping those throughout the region.
East Tennessee woman stuck in limbo after thief drains bank account
A disabled East Tennessee woman is despondent this new year after her banking account was hacked. The woman said the account has money deposited from her disability and social security checks.
WATE
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 2022 Year in Review. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program...
WATE
First baby of the new year
A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program agencies start fresh in the new year. WATE Midday News.
wvlt.tv
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 11 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
Comments / 2