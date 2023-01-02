ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

double blues
2d ago

we go ahead and take care of criminals ourselves in Tennessee 🤠

WATE

Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery

Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began. Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the loose

Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have been charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the …. Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Manhunt On-Going in Roane County

An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers for a K-9 officer that is having emerging medical issues. Deputy Alex LaRue said his K-9 Zak had been acting differently for the past two days. When LaRue took him to the veterinarian, they found a large mass in his abdomen, according to LaRue.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Severe damage to Sevier County home

A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department. A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake

A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. UT’s Haslam Business School debuts franchise certificate …. The time has never been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Volunteer opportunities available for anyone to get involved in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the holidays, there are numerous volunteer opportunities that allows residents to give back to their community. However, now that the ‘season of giving’ has come to an end, Volunteer East Tennessee isn’t putting an end date on helping those throughout the region.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Psychologist dispels myths about suicide

Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 2022 Year in Review. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

First baby of the new year

A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program agencies start fresh in the new year. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN

