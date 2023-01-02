ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Pigeon Forge Fire crews work 2 back-to-back structure fires

On Tuesday night, a commercial structure fire displaced more than 100 people, while three people escaped a house fire, according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Pigeon Forge Fire crews work 2 back-to-back structure …. On Tuesday night, a commercial structure fire displaced more than 100...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the loose

Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have been charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the …. Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What are Good Samaritan laws

Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee. Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery

Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began. Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

University of Tennessee buildings damaged during frigid temperatures

Over 30 buildings on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus, including Neyland Stadium and two houses in the Sorority Village, were damaged by broken water lines caused by frigid winter weather that swept through the region just in time for Christmas. University of Tennessee buildings damaged during …. Over 30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Pride opens new thrift store in South Knoxville, 'Knox Pride Thriftique'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride is taking a new approach to serving the LGBTQ community in Knoxville — thrifting. They announced a new thrift store called "Knox Pride Thriftique" built out of their old collaboration suite on Chapman Highway. They are still providing regular services such as a food pantry and a clothing closet but said they are now providing services alongside a thrift store.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Queen City News

Tennessee fisherman dies after falling into lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man died after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. Around 7:54 a.m., Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water according to the TWRA. While the boat continued to […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert

A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot, according to the Knoxville Police Department. A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot, according to the Knoxville Police Department. What to do if someone goes into Cardiac Arrest. After Buffalo Bills'...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours

Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Volunteer opportunities available for anyone to get involved in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the holidays, there are numerous volunteer opportunities that allows residents to give back to their community. However, now that the ‘season of giving’ has come to an end, Volunteer East Tennessee isn’t putting an end date on helping those throughout the region.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are facing charges in connection to a Knoxville shooting that injured three people. A concert hosted by My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway ended quickly after shots were fired. Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have each been charged...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Zoo Knoxville offering cool experience before kids return to school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students inch closer to starting the spring semester, Zoo Knoxville is offering special animal experiences to help kids enjoy the few remaining days of the holiday break now through Jan. 8. Visitors can expect to see Stevie the chimp on display, experience special feeding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN

