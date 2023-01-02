ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

i95 ROCK

Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Yale New Haven welcomes first baby of 2023

Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. Record number of illegal guns, increase in homicides reported in Hartford in 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Many people making fitness resolutions in the new year. Updated:...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge

As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

Old Saybrook rallies around restaurant that flooded on Christmas

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — After receiving a call Christmas morning, Len DiBella knew it was going to be bad. But it wasn’t until he arrived at Luigi’s Restaurant that he saw the full extent of the damage. “It was like an indoor monsoon,” DiBella said. “Just water cascading everywhere — out of the ceiling […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
capeandislands.org

Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school

Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Realtor.com names Hartford area as top market for home sales

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford area was listed as one of the top real estate markets by Realtor.com, ahead of El Paso and Louisville. "The Realtor.com® economic research team identified these metropolitan areas where sales and prices are anticipated to continue rising next year," according to a story on the site.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Breach Of Peace & Other Charges

#Milford CT– On December 29, 2022, officers were dispatched to Pilot at 433 Old Gate Lane for a fight. The victim stated that they were approached by Efrain Rodriguez, 41 of Stratford who began to make derogatory remarks toward them, including racial slurs. Rodriguez was told to leave the...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

44-year-old woman shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Officials have not released any information […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT

