New Britain Herald
New Britain chooses three individuals with local ties to open cannabis businesses in city
NEW BRITAIN – As cannabis products become legal to sell in Connecticut to all adults 21 and over starting Tuesday, New Britain has officially chosen three individuals who will be opening cannabis businesses in the city. “We’re excited to welcome new business owners to town,” Mayor Erin Stewart said....
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Yale New Haven welcomes first baby of 2023
Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. Record number of illegal guns, increase in homicides reported in Hartford in 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Many people making fitness resolutions in the new year. Updated:...
Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge
As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
Police cruiser may be incorporated into permanent memorial for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Within days, a cruiser parked outside of the Bristol Police Department turned from a symbol into a living memorial for two officers killed in the line of duty. Words of comfort were written on the sides. Cards were stacked onto it. Stuffed animals were left. Even on Tuesday, three months after […]
Old Saybrook rallies around restaurant that flooded on Christmas
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — After receiving a call Christmas morning, Len DiBella knew it was going to be bad. But it wasn’t until he arrived at Luigi’s Restaurant that he saw the full extent of the damage. “It was like an indoor monsoon,” DiBella said. “Just water cascading everywhere — out of the ceiling […]
capeandislands.org
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
Realtor.com names Hartford area as top market for home sales
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford area was listed as one of the top real estate markets by Realtor.com, ahead of El Paso and Louisville. "The Realtor.com® economic research team identified these metropolitan areas where sales and prices are anticipated to continue rising next year," according to a story on the site.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Joe Petreycik, RN -Coordinator, Cardiac Rehab Program, Bridgeport Hospital
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Joe Petreycik, RN –Coordinator, Cardiac Rehab Program, at Bridgeport Hospital about practical approaches to healthy eating and exercise. In this segment, Joe answers the following questions:. What are the core recommendations for exercise & diet.
CT State Police Squad Recovers $20Ks In Milford Cryptocurrency Scam
Last year, the Connecticut State Police Organized Crime Task Force was able to retrieve $20,000 from a $41,150 cryptocurrency or Bitcoin scam. The task force learned of a complaint from a New Haven County resident in Milford in September 2022 regarding larceny by false pretenses, the state police said. The...
Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Breach Of Peace & Other Charges
#Milford CT– On December 29, 2022, officers were dispatched to Pilot at 433 Old Gate Lane for a fight. The victim stated that they were approached by Efrain Rodriguez, 41 of Stratford who began to make derogatory remarks toward them, including racial slurs. Rodriguez was told to leave the...
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
44-year-old woman shot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Officials have not released any information […]
2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
Bristol Press
Plymouth police provided mutual aid for Thomaston officers dealing with gun complaint, barricaded suspect
Police in Plymouth provided mutual aid on Friday to an area police department dealing with a barricaded suspect and a firearm. Thomaston police said five innocent people were removed from the home during the incident before the suspect, Michael J. Grosso, Jr., was taken into custody. The incident was reported...
