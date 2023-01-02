Read full article on original website
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
Northern Nebraska still buried under snow, and expecting to remain that way for a while
O'NEILL, Neb. -- While much of Nebraska continues to deal with cold temperatures and blowing snow, some areas are digging out a little more than others on Wednesday. O'Neill, like many communities near the South Dakota border, got the heavy end of this week's snow dump. The Holt County community...
IMPACT WEATHER: Potential for icy roads, power outages amid winter weather
A mix of wintry precipitation is expected to impact Nebraska and parts of Iowa on Tuesday. Rainfall over the past day could create slushy or icy spots on the road for the morning drive as temperatures hover around freezing in the Omaha metro area. More rain fell with storms early...
O'Neill surfaces buried under mountain of snow
O'NEILL, Neb. -- This morning, snow measured up to 11 inches of accumulation in O'Neill, according to the National Weather Service. Those measurements do not take into account wind and build-up. AccuWeather shows that O'Neill is still getting snow accompanied by wind. Snow and wind can make those snow measurements...
Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
A lull in the snow Monday morning, but more expected later in the day
SIDNEY - The first round of snow in the New Year dropped one to two inches in downtown Sidney Monday morning, completely covering roads, sidewalks, and parking lots with fresh powder, with more expected to fall later in the day. The National Weather Service kept the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast...
First Winter Storm Of 2023 Expected Tuesday
NW WI — A winter storm system is moving into our area to bring another round of snow and the first of the new year. Northwest Wisconsin will likely not see snow until Tuesday morning. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix. Stay tuned...
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
Freezing Rain and Accumulating Ice Possible Through Central Iowa Monday Into Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI 8 Monday AM Forecast. The next 48 hours could be rather difficult for some of us weatherwise. A system will be moving in from the southwest that will bring chances for rain snow and ice accumulation along with it. Because of this an ice storm warning has been issued and will go into effect later tonight and continue into Tuesday for northwestern portions in northern portions of the state. Ice amounts could reach over 2/10 of an inch and with the wind that we could see especially early Wednesday that could lead to some tree limbs downed and some power outages. The metro will likely mainly see rain with some light snow on the backside of the system. We may even see some thunderstorms. I'm not expecting ice accumulation in the metro. temperatures may be quick to warm above freezing to the north and that may be a limiting factor as to how much ice accrued and how long the ice lingers. On the backside of the system it looks colder with accumulations of snow possible in far Northwestern portions of the state and far northern portions of the state along the Minnesota border. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s with temperatures backing down in the low 30s by Thursday. The rest of the forecast is looking quieter with highs in the middle 30s on Friday through Sunday.
Major winter storm impacting travel across Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska...
Snow Expected Into Wednesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Portions of the Northland are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday. Southern St. Louis and all of Carlton Counties could see 3 to six inches of snow with gusty winds with a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
Wet, Cloudy Weather Continues, With Colder Air Moving In Later This Week
Our unsettled weather continues here in the northeast for the next few days, with little sun, waves of rain, and a wide spread of temperatures from north to south. A wave of low pressure is moving along the south coast and this will bring in some heavier showers for early tonight. This sweeps out a lot of the rain by Wednesday morning, so we are left with some fog and clouds, but no new downpours. Temperatures hold steady with 30s north and 40s to the south.
Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 6 p.m. Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a pair of winter weather advisories for portions of KMAland. The National Weather Service Office in Valley has issued an advisory from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Tuesday including Pottawattamie County in Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, and Saline Counties in Nebraska.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Panhandle
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of western and north central Nebraska beginning late tonight and continuing into Tuesday. The greatest snowfall accumulations will be across north central Nebraska, with a combination of snow and ice across the southeast panhandle, southwest into central Nebraska and eastern portions of north central Nebraska. Travel may become hazardous across all of western and north central Nebraska.
