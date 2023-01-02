DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI 8 Monday AM Forecast. The next 48 hours could be rather difficult for some of us weatherwise. A system will be moving in from the southwest that will bring chances for rain snow and ice accumulation along with it. Because of this an ice storm warning has been issued and will go into effect later tonight and continue into Tuesday for northwestern portions in northern portions of the state. Ice amounts could reach over 2/10 of an inch and with the wind that we could see especially early Wednesday that could lead to some tree limbs downed and some power outages. The metro will likely mainly see rain with some light snow on the backside of the system. We may even see some thunderstorms. I'm not expecting ice accumulation in the metro. temperatures may be quick to warm above freezing to the north and that may be a limiting factor as to how much ice accrued and how long the ice lingers. On the backside of the system it looks colder with accumulations of snow possible in far Northwestern portions of the state and far northern portions of the state along the Minnesota border. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s with temperatures backing down in the low 30s by Thursday. The rest of the forecast is looking quieter with highs in the middle 30s on Friday through Sunday.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO