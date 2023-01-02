ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

foxbangor.com

Library to hire social worker

BANGOR — The Bangor Public Library has been approved to receive $341,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The library plans to make some improvements in an effort to keep staff safe while helping individuals experiencing crisis. “We’re a zero barrier space. Anyone can walk through the door. And...
BANGOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

LincolnHealth’s first 2023 baby born to Waldoboro couple

LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023, according to a news release. He weighed 8 pounds, ½ ounce and was 20 ½ inches long. He is the son of Kasey and...
WALDOBORO, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Benefit Lunch For Franklin Fire Depart A/C Steve Grindle

On Christmas Day Franklin Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Grindle suffered a heart attack. Now the Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department is coming through with a little mutual aid, with a benefit lunch on Sunday January 15th. The lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center....
FRANKLIN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Girls at Old Town Thursday January 4

The MDI Girls will have their hands full Wednesday night, January 4th when they travel to Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town to take on the Old Town Coyotes. The Trojans enter the game in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings with a 2-3 record. The Coyotes are undefeated with a 7-0 record, sitting in 1st place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings.
OLD TOWN, ME
WGME

Businesses sue Bar Harbor over cruise ship limits

BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A group of Bar Harbor businesses is suing the vacation hotspot, claiming the town’s new restrictions on cruise ship passengers break federal law. The lawsuit, which was filed against the town in Maine federal court late last month, is challenging the 1,000-person daily disembarkation limit that Bar Harbor voters passed in the November election. Several businesses directly tied to cruise ship tourism argue the town is overstepping its authority by enacting the limit and have asked a judge to overturn the local regulation.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Bar Harbor eyes unused parts of ferry terminal for redevelopment

Courtesy / GEI Consultants Inc. The north pier of Bar Harbor’s terminal was redeveloped for the CAT ferry. The town plans to redevelop the rest of the site. "RO-RO" stands for "roll-on roll-off." When the town of Bar Harbor bought a defunct ferry terminal from the Maine Department of...
BAR HARBOR, ME
I-95 FM

Progress on I-395 Expansion to Trigger Clewlyville Rd. Detour for Months

Driving through Holden and Eddington right now is interesting. I went out to my camp right before Christmas to check on things, and I was kind of taken aback by all the progress that's been made on the I-395 expansion. I often drive through the Clewlyville Rd/Eastern Ave/Lambert Rd area, and there's all sorts of dirt moved, bridge pieces in place, and it's all beginning to look like a real road.
HOLDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

Two charged in tool theft investigation

ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
BANGOR, ME
