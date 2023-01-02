Read full article on original website
KEYC
Light snow, freezing drizzle will continue into Thursday
The winter storm system that has impacted our area for the past several days has stalled over southeastern Minnesota and will continue to produce light snow and freezing drizzle through the rest of tonight and into Thursday morning. Additional snowfall will only be around an inch or two, but roads will remain snow-covered and slippery through much of Thursday. We are not expecting a lot of wind, so blowing snow should not be an issue. Finally, by late Thursday, this system will get the heck out of here and we will get a nice, long break from the snow.
KAAL-TV
Tracking Wednesday’s Snow
It won’t be a crippling event, but the snow we are expecting throughout Wednesday will be somewhat of a nuisance for the area. Roads are already slushy and a little icy, and we are going to add to the travel difficulties with the steady snow today. Not only will the roads b e a little slick, but it will be a little tough to see at times throughout the day not just Wednesday, but Wednesday night & early Thursday morning as well. The overall storm total snowfall trend will be extremely high, 8-16″ to our west and north. Locally, we won’t see anything close to that, with 4-6″ possible along and especially north of Highway 14, 2-4″ along and north of I-90, with a Trace-2″ likely throughout northern Iowa. Overall, the higher end totals again are to the north and west, with lesser amounts south and east.
Travel through air, ground in Minnesota stalled due to winter storm
Countless canceled and delayed flights, numerous crashes amid terrible road conditions are the result of a powerful winter storm that has dumped two rounds of snow with a dash of freezing rain in between. Freezing rain combined with fresh snowfall has resulted in a total of 101 cancellations and 42...
fox9.com
Difficult travel conditions Wednesday as snow continues
For those on the roadways or taking a flight, travel conditions in Minnesota on Wednesday will be difficult. Roads are snow covered across the region, while numerous flights have been canceled at MSP Airport.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Has Dropped On The Northland So Far
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals haven't been as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, it has made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
KEYC
Winter Storm: More snow on the way
A powerful winter storm will continue to impact much of our area through Wednesday and into Thursday. While the main band of heavy snow and freezing rain has moved out, a second round of light to moderate snow will develop late this afternoon and continue through Wednesday night. An additional 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with this second round. The wind will be generally in the 10 to 20 mph range, so blowing snow should not be a significant issue. The one exception to that will be far southwestern Minnesota, where wind gusts could approach the 20 to 25 mph range over the next couple of days. After this system moves out on Thursday, we’re looking forward to dry, cooler weather that will take us through the weekend and into next week.
Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Current road conditions [6 a.m. Tuesday]
Difficult travel conditions are expected in parts of Minnesota on Tuesday as freezing rain and heavy snow falls. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the latest, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
mprnews.org
Lead storm wave dumps 3" to 6" of snow in most areas
Our latest intense winter weather event has delivered wintry weather on schedule this Tuesday. The storm’s lead wave brought an icy mix to much of southern Minnesota, and a burst of heavy snow from the Twin Cities across most of southwest and central Minnesota. Parts of South Dakota near Sioux Falls have already received almost 2 feet of snow. Parts of southern Minnesota are reporting significant ice accumulations.
willmarradio.com
No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
fox9.com
Road conditions clearing for now, round two tomorrow
Minnesota roads and highways remained treacherous for much of Tuesday. But while many have since cleared, it's only just in time for another round of snow Wednesday.
MnDOT: No travel advised in southwestern Minnesota
Our mixed bag of weather is of course impacting the roads on the first day many folks returned to their workplaces after the holiday break. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer shares the latest with WCCO’s Laura Oakes.
drydenwire.com
First Winter Storm Of 2023 Expected Tuesday
NW WI — A winter storm system is moving into our area to bring another round of snow and the first of the new year. Northwest Wisconsin will likely not see snow until Tuesday morning. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix. Stay tuned...
wdsm710.com
Snow Expected Into Wednesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Portions of the Northland are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday. Southern St. Louis and all of Carlton Counties could see 3 to six inches of snow with gusty winds with a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
KEYC
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
radioplusinfo.com
1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin
A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
willmarradio.com
Willmar gets nearly 9 inches of snow...motorist killed in Clearwater township
(Chanhassen, MN) -- Winter weather advisories are in effect today (Wednesday) for most of southern and central Minnesota while a winter storm warning continues from the Brainerd lakes area to the northeast. Heavy snow and freezing rain fell across the state Tuesday and is expected to continue through this evening. Windom in southwest Minnesota reported 11 inches, Mound and Morgan had ten, Willmar and Kimball received eight-and-a-half inches, Buffalo had seven-and-half and the National Weather Service in Chanhassen got seven inches.
