News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
WCPO
Fog and drizzle form as we head toward daybreak
Still plenty of clouds now through Tuesday with a chance for flurries, drizzle and fog continue into Tuesday morning. A disturbance will slide across the Tri-State giving us the chance for slick roads or bridges into daybreakj The rest of Tuesday will be a welcome forecast as we are finally rising above freezing for the first time in a few days. Morning lows will be in the low 20s before afternoon temps rise into the mid 30s under mainly cloudy skies.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain and mild temperatures for New Year's Eve
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says temperatures will stay mild into 2023 with showers on Saturday.
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
The Weather Channel
January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier
Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
WJCL
Highs in the 70s continue into the weekend, plus a look at rain for New Year's Eve
Patchy fog will develop overnight into early Friday morning as lows drop to the 50s. Partly sunny skies will stay through Friday afternoon, but it will be another warm one. Highs return to the 70s. The 70s continue into the weekend even with a cold front arriving. Rain chances increase...
Blizzard warnings issued in northern Plains as snowstorm ramps up
AccuWeather forecasters say over a foot of snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions are expected for many in the northern Plains through Wednesday. Later in the week, the storm will expand eastward, potentially dumping substantial amounts of snow in portions of the Upper Midwest and the interior Northeast. This past...
'Big mess' is days away: Major winter storm to bring snow, arctic temps and travel headaches
Frigid temperatures and a significant winter storm could threaten holiday travel plans for millions from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard.
First Alert Weather: Highs expected to hit 60s
Forecast: Today will be unseasonably warm with showers after 2/3PM. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with some records in jeopardy. Leftover showers/drizzle push through tonight. Temps will fall to around 50. As for tomorrow, there's a chance of some morning drizzle, otherwise it will be a drier day. It will be cooler, too, with highs in the low 50s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be chilly with a few nuisance showers around the area. Expect highs in the upper 40s. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. As for Sunday, there's a chance of snow/rain showers late in the day. Expect highs in the 40s.
KAAL-TV
Keeping trails clear of snow and ice
(ABC 6 News) – Have you ever wondered who goes out and braves the elements to help clear walking and hiking trails? We have the answer. A group of volunteers including 35 families band together and conquer the snow dominating those trails. They cover around 40 miles of trails...
Stunning satellite images capture ‘powerful storm system’ approaching US west coast
Stunning satellite images show a powerful storm system over the Pacific Ocean that brought strong winds and heavy rain to the US West Coast. The footage was shared on Wednesday by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, a scientific research institution at Colorado State University.Earlier this week, the National Weather Service warned California to prepare for a major storm with high winds, snow, and “heavy to excessive rainfall, flooding with debris flows and landslides.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
