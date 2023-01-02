ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
WCPO

Fog and drizzle form as we head toward daybreak

Still plenty of clouds now through Tuesday with a chance for flurries, drizzle and fog continue into Tuesday morning. A disturbance will slide across the Tri-State giving us the chance for slick roads or bridges into daybreakj The rest of Tuesday will be a welcome forecast as we are finally rising above freezing for the first time in a few days. Morning lows will be in the low 20s before afternoon temps rise into the mid 30s under mainly cloudy skies.
The Weather Channel

January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier

Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
GEORGIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Highs expected to hit 60s

Forecast: Today will be unseasonably warm with showers after 2/3PM. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with some records in jeopardy. Leftover showers/drizzle push through tonight. Temps will fall to around 50. As for tomorrow, there's a chance of some morning drizzle, otherwise it will be a drier day. It will be cooler, too, with highs in the low 50s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be chilly with a few nuisance showers around the area. Expect highs in the upper 40s. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. As for Sunday, there's a chance of snow/rain showers late in the day. Expect highs in the 40s.
KAAL-TV

Keeping trails clear of snow and ice

(ABC 6 News) – Have you ever wondered who goes out and braves the elements to help clear walking and hiking trails? We have the answer. A group of volunteers including 35 families band together and conquer the snow dominating those trails. They cover around 40 miles of trails...
BYRON, MN
The Independent

Stunning satellite images capture ‘powerful storm system’ approaching US west coast

Stunning satellite images show a powerful storm system over the Pacific Ocean that brought strong winds and heavy rain to the US West Coast. The footage was shared on Wednesday by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, a scientific research institution at Colorado State University.Earlier this week, the National Weather Service warned California to prepare for a major storm with high winds, snow, and “heavy to excessive rainfall, flooding with debris flows and landslides.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy