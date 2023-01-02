Read full article on original website
Food Network
The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.
Lima News
On Nutrition: More on bone broth
A recent column on the value of bone broth brought two questions. “I have a friend whose daughter fell and has a jaw fracture with the medical advice that she is to have (a) liquid diet for six weeks. Then I just read your article on bone broth!! I will tell my friend, but wonder how long you need to boil the bones? Also do you have recipes for the other high nutrition formulas you mentioned? I would love to give some help to my friend for her daughter. Thank you, Janice M.”
New Year, New You! 10 Best Vegan-Friendly Juice Cleanses to Jumpstart Your 2023
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The new year is the perfect opportunity to work on healthier habits. Our slates are clean, and we’re ready for a fresh start! It’s no surprise that our top New Year’s resolution is to improve our health from […]
EatingWell
8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian
Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
30 Reasons Why Walking Is the Best Exercise
Anyone who doesn’t like rigorous workouts can take a deep breath of relief. Research has found that walking is often just as beneficial a workout (and in a few cases even more). What’s more, to walk, you don’t need to pay gym fees or try to adjust to someone else’s schedule. All you need is […]
earth.com
Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes
Intermittent fasting diets – when you can only eat during a specific window of time each day – have become increasingly popular over the past years as effective weight loss methods. Fasting for several hours per day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week can help the body burn fat and lower the risk of developing diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
EverydayHealth.com
How to Lose Weight on a Mediterranean Diet
Looking for a weight loss eating plan that’s pro-planet, anti-inflammatory, budget-friendly, and even allows some alcohol? A Mediterranean diet checks all these boxes and more. Packed with flavor and easy to follow, this popular diet is consistently ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of best diets in recent years.
Best diet for 2023 is the science-backed Mediterranean style of eating
For the sixth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has won the coveted gold medal as this year's best overall diet in rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.
EatingWell
7 Foods You Shouldn't Cut Out if You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
It's that time of year again when trending diets run amuck. There might be several foods you're mentally putting on a "do not eat" list if you have weight loss goals. But instead of cutting out some of your favorite foods and living in a place of "no", what about embracing the wide variety of foods you can eat in a healthy and balanced eating pattern? Contrary to what you may have heard in the past, these seven foods can help you get there. Not only are they super nutritious, but they all also have research linking them to weight loss and health. And you may be pleasantly surprised to see a few of these foods on the list.
9 foods to boost your daily protein intake if you hate protein shakes, dietitian approved
To get enough protein without shakes or powder, a dietitian recommended consuming high-protein foods like chicken, eggs, and beans.
EatingWell
Are Beans Vegetables? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Beans are tasty and highly nutritious, but it's not always clear how they are categorized. Are they a vegetable, protein or both? The answer to this question isn't straightforward and depends on what type of bean you're eating and how much. Confused? Don't be! Read on to find out more.
Meatless Mondays and other easy-to-keep diet resolutions for 2023
While New Year’s resolutions flood social media at the end of every year, 80% of people won’t keep their resolutions past February. Having goals in mind for a better you can be a little tough to manage if you aren’t properly set up for success. Here are...
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
Nutrition for Today: Considering a juice cleanse for the new year? Here's what to know
The holidays are over, and it’s that time again — when we start thinking about working off those holiday indulgences and resuming our healthy habits. Juice cleanses have become a popular “reset” strategy for many people who want to embark on a healthy eating plan. Sort...
Doctor and anti-aging expert shares her weight loss secrets
Dr. Emitis Hosoda, 53, from Washington, is an internal medicine specialist who lost 100 pounds.
MedicineNet.com
What Fruits Can You Eat on a Low-Carb Diet?
Low-carb diets limit the carbs you eat to help you lose weight, help control your blood sugar, or provide other health benefits. There are various low-carb diets, each with different limits regarding the number of carb grams you can eat daily. Carbs are your body's main source of energy. The goal of low-carb diets is to force your body to burn fat by not providing carbs for fuel.
buckinghamshirelive.com
GP busts common weight-loss myths including the 'superfoods' to avoid
At a time when many are thinking ahead to their goals for 2023, GP at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, Dr Sameer Sanghvi has busted four unhelpful common weight loss myths. De Saghvi said: “Around this time of year, lots of people turn their attention to their weight loss goals. The New Year offers a great opportunity to make healthy eating and getting active your priority.
