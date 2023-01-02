Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Teenager Gave Birth at Home When No One Even Knew She Was Pregnant
*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *. My friend says she was shocked one day while studying to be a nurse. She recalls that she was at school when she suddenly received a phone call telling her to come home. When she inquired what was wrong, her older sister told her that their younger sister was at home ‘delivering’.
How to save a life during the deadliest week of the year for cardiac arrest
Save a life over the holidays with hands-only CPR during the most likely week for Americans to die of cardiac arrest.
Mother Horrified After Discovering Doctors Overlook Baby's Serious Medical Condition
Should you always trust that doctors have the right answers?. When we’re sick, we turn to doctors and medical professionals to give us a diagnosis as well as a treatment so that we can go back to feeling like ourselves again.
New Mom Furious with Mother-in-Law for Purchasing 'Controlling' Presents for 4-Month-Old
Having a newborn child can come with a lot of pressures, from having to establish boundaries with family members to finding a new groove and normal under new circumstances. That said, finding an adjusted routine takes time and a lot of patience, and not every new parent can adapt to the situation quickly or effectively.
2minutemedicine.com
The 2 Minute Medicine Podcast Episode 5
Welcome to the 2 Minute Medicine Podcast, summarizing the latest medical studies, curated and written by practicing physicians. On this podcast, twice a month, we cover the latest in health care news and research evidence. Our fifth episode is live!. We begin this episode by discussing our article of the...
natureworldnews.com
Swiss Hospitals Continue To Use a Medieval Prayer Known as “The Secret” To Stop Patients From Bleeding
Unlike their Medieval counterparts, modern doctors have the luxury of stopping their patients from bleeding to death utilizing miracles like epinephrine, blood-clotting drugs, or even the modest band-aid. Despite this, hospitals in Switzerland continue to utilize "The Secret," a Middle Ages incantation, to stop blood flow during heart surgery. "The...
ems1.com
Understanding sedation
One of the things I have observed over the years is that the distinction between sedation, analgesia and paralysis is commonly misunderstood. This is not unique to paramedicine; it is something I have experienced with healthcare providers at all levels and in many different areas of practice. At the end of this article, download a set of sedation terminology flashcards to guide your study.
psychologytoday.com
Addressing Childhood Medical Trauma
Adverse childhood experiences (ACES) are increasingly being linked to poor physical and mental health and diminished life opportunities. Since the mid-20th century, medical advances have led to a growing number of people living with a serious medical condition from childhood. However, the impact of childhood medical trauma has received little...
KXLY
Emergency Contraception
Emergency contraception can prevent pregnancy after you’ve had sex without birth control or after your birth control method has failed — say, the condom broke or slipped off, your diaphragm got knocked out of place, or you forgot to take your birth control pills. Depending on where you are in your cycle, your chances of becoming pregnant from one episode of intercourse can be as high as 30 percent. Using emergency contraception can greatly reduce your risk of pregnancy.
Best friends who became pregnant for the second time together give birth two days apart
In a truly one-of-a-kind story, two closest friends who became pregnant together for the second time just gave birth two days apart. It was truly meant to be. Shauna Wheeler, 41, and Ivy Chichester, 37, are best friends in every way. Their friendship started in April 2021, when they met on Peanut, an app that connects mothers with other mothers, according to Daily Mail.
2minutemedicine.com
Transform-Us! reduces sedentary behavior and adiposity indicators in children
1. In this randomized control trial, Transform-Us! had stronger effects on sedentary behavior (SB) than physical activity (PA) habits in children. 2. Additionally, the intervention showed a decrease in children’s body mass index (BMI) but demonstrated mixed effects on blood parameters. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Many children do...
MedicalXpress
When doctors know each other: Patients benefit when specialists know referring physicians, research says
Are you likely to receive better care if the specialist treating you knows your primary care physician?. The answer appears to be yes, according to new research from Harvard Medical School published Jan. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Patients under the care of specialists who trained with the patients' primary...
2minutemedicine.com
Risk scores perform moderately well in discriminating people living with HIV with higher vs lower cardiovascular disease risk
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, among the ten risk prediction scores analyzed, most risk scores had a moderate performance in discrimination, without a significant difference in performance between risk scores of the general and HIV-specific populations. 2. The Data Collection on Adverse Effects of Anti-HIV Drugs Cohort (D:A:D)...
2minutemedicine.com
Oral BPaLM regimen is noninferior to standard of care for rifampin-resistant tuberculosis
1. A 24-week regimen of bedaquiline, pretomanid, linezolid, and moxifloxacin (BPaLM) resulted in lower mortality, treatment failure, and discontinuation compared to the standard of care regimen for rifampin-resistant tuberculosis. 2. The incidence of serious adverse events was lower in the BPaLM group compared to the standard of care group. Evidence...
Current Publishing
Letter: Better birth outcomes achievable
Despite advancements in health care and technology, personal stories and nationwide statistics reveal birth as too often an emotionally upsetting and physically invasive, highly medicalized procedure resulting in maternal and infant outcomes that fall short. The U.S. has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world, and as...
Freethink
A look at innovative, single-incision procedures
For centuries, surgeons have been working toward one goal: to do the most good for their patients while at the same time doing the least damage. One way to reduce this damage is by limiting the size and number of incisions they must make to get into the patient’s body.
How To Recognize And Address A Baby’s Developmental Delays
The worry of developmental delay or cognitive delay can haunt a new parent, but they’re not as common or as important as parents might imagine. Developmental delay is when a child doesn’t reach certain milestones by the predicted time. It affects between 16% to 20% of all children and is linked to both emotional and social skills or gross and fine motor skills. That said, developmental delays can be hard to suss out when the concept of milestones is misunderstood. The fact is that milestones are more flexible than some parents might think and a perceived developmental delay might be a child simply taking their own time.
Improving Our Health From the Inside Out with Functional Medicine
In recent years, functional medicine has awoken considerable interest as we try to improve our health from the inside out. Right now, at the start of a new year, it is the perfect time to have a good look at our eating and lifestyle habits and change for the healthier option.
Comments / 0