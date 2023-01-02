ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Weekly

West Dallas homeowners couldn’t access City funds for home repairs, so the City eliminated the barrier

Patsy Ruth Jackson struggled to hold back tears when she learned she might finally receive the home repairs she needs to move back into her West Dallas house. The Dallas City Council voted last week to forgo the home insurance requirement for homeowners applying to the West Dallas Targeted Rehab Program, a City of Dallas neighborhood revitalization effort designed to provide financial assistance for home repairs. The city had rejected nearly half of program applicants, most of whom lacked home insurance.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Carmine's Pizzeria closes after 42 years near Richardson

Carmine's Pizzeria recently closed after 42 years in operation near Richardson at 7615 Campbell Road, Ste. 104. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Carmine’s Pizzeria, located near Richardson, closed in late 2022 after 42 years in operation. The restaurant was located in the Pavillion North Shopping Center at 7615 Campbell Road, Ste. 104, Dallas. It served New York-style pizza, calzones and sandwiches. Ownership said in a voicemail that future plans for the restaurant are unavailable at this time. Carmine’s website is no longer active.
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Demands Exceed Supply at North Texas Food Pantry

At a large mobile food pantry event in Dallas on Wednesday, all supplies ran out before all families were served. The shortage shows the tremendous issue of hunger, even in booming North Texas, that the North Texas Food Bank is working to address. The line of waiting cars ran far...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Council Member Reimagines Family Protective Service Department Rooms

Navigating the state’s Family Protective Services can be an overwhelming experience for children and parents. Dallas Council member Cara Mendelsohn wanted to help by creating a more welcoming environment. She decided to participate in the department’s room adoption program. The rooms don’t provide the largest space, but the...
DALLAS, TX
Eater

All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023

Eater Dallas keeps track of the restaurants, bars, and everything in between that closes in the Metroplex here. Know of a place that should be added to this list? Send the details to dallas@eater.com. Nuri Grill: This spot surprised the city with news that it was closing at the end...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New construction projects underway at former JCPenny headquarters in Plano

Construction workers drained the pond at CALWest to install new retaining walls. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) CALWest is commencing with new construction projects, including new installations, renovations and modifications to existing structures. CALWest, located at 6501 Legacy Drive, used to serve as the headquarters for retailer JCPenney. The three-story Class A...
PLANO, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW

In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

MurieL, The Oak Cliff Princess, Is Honored With a Mural in Oak Cliff

Dallas hasn't always excelled at honoring its musicians. It took years and a lot of effort to get a proper homage to Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan going with a statue in their native Oak Cliff, and Deep Ellum visitors have finally been clued in to the neighborhood's heritage thanks to the Blues Alley mural project.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Places with the most expensive homes in Dallas County, TX

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Dallas County, TX using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 25 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
