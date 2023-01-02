Read full article on original website
Prominent Dallas Family Embroiled In Bookkeeper’s $29 Million Embezzlement SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
2023 MLK Celebrations in DallasJack BeaversDallas, TX
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
Clinica Familiar Trebol offering family clinic needs in Richardson
Clinica Familiar Trebol opened in mid-December in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Clinica Familiar Trebol opened in mid-December in Richardson off of West Campbell Road. The family clinic is located at 1980 Nantucket Drive, Ste. 105, Richardson. Clinica Familiar Trebol offers care for a variety of ailments for children and adults. 469-206-0636.
Frisco trash, recycling, outdoor watering schedules to change for 2023
Frisco residents living west of Independence Parkway and south of Main Street will now have a Tuesday trash and recycling pickup day. (Courtesy city of Frisco) More than 2,000 West Frisco residents will see a change in their recycling and trash schedules starting Jan. 9, 2023. Residents living in the...
Son of a Butcher sliding into a new spot in Alliance Town Center
A Son of a Butcher location like this one is slated to open in Alliance Town Center summer 2023. (Courtesy Son of a Butcher) Son of a Butcher is coming to Alliance Town Center the summer of 2023, according to its website. Son of a Butcher currently has locations in...
West Dallas homeowners couldn’t access City funds for home repairs, so the City eliminated the barrier
Patsy Ruth Jackson struggled to hold back tears when she learned she might finally receive the home repairs she needs to move back into her West Dallas house. The Dallas City Council voted last week to forgo the home insurance requirement for homeowners applying to the West Dallas Targeted Rehab Program, a City of Dallas neighborhood revitalization effort designed to provide financial assistance for home repairs. The city had rejected nearly half of program applicants, most of whom lacked home insurance.
The Lounge Coffee & Tea Bar aims to be 'little oasis' in west Frisco
Michael Salazar was inspired to open The Lounge Coffee & Tea Bar after spending years opening more than a dozen locations for a larger coffee company. Handprints of students from the nearby Reedy High School can often be seen dotting the front door of The Lounge Coffee & Tea Bar, owner Michael Salazar said.
Carmine's Pizzeria closes after 42 years near Richardson
Carmine's Pizzeria recently closed after 42 years in operation near Richardson at 7615 Campbell Road, Ste. 104. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Carmine’s Pizzeria, located near Richardson, closed in late 2022 after 42 years in operation. The restaurant was located in the Pavillion North Shopping Center at 7615 Campbell Road, Ste. 104, Dallas. It served New York-style pizza, calzones and sandwiches. Ownership said in a voicemail that future plans for the restaurant are unavailable at this time. Carmine’s website is no longer active.
Demands Exceed Supply at North Texas Food Pantry
At a large mobile food pantry event in Dallas on Wednesday, all supplies ran out before all families were served. The shortage shows the tremendous issue of hunger, even in booming North Texas, that the North Texas Food Bank is working to address. The line of waiting cars ran far...
Frisco to hire consulting firm for performing arts center
Frisco City Council members voted to authorize an agreement with Theatre Projects Consultants during a Jan. 3 meeting. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) On Jan. 3, Frisco took new steps in bringing a performing arts center to its city. Frisco City Council members voted to authorize an agreement valued at $99,300 with...
City Council approves zoning for townhomes in east Frisco
Frisco City Council members approved rezoning about 16.3 acres of land for townhome development during a Jan. 3 meeting. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) New townhomes will be developed in east Frisco after Frisco City Council members approved rezoning about 16.3 acres of land during a Jan. 3 meeting. Located at the...
Denton County Transportation Authority increases fares
The Denton County Transportation Authority rolled out new fare changes at the start of 2023. (Courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The Denton County Transportation Authority rolled out new fare changes at the start of 2023. The change comes as part of the organization’s mission to better meet the transportation needs of Denton County and its residents.
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
Dallas Council Member Reimagines Family Protective Service Department Rooms
Navigating the state’s Family Protective Services can be an overwhelming experience for children and parents. Dallas Council member Cara Mendelsohn wanted to help by creating a more welcoming environment. She decided to participate in the department’s room adoption program. The rooms don’t provide the largest space, but the...
Driver shot and killed after collision at north Fort Worth shopping center
Fort Worth Police tell us that this all started as a hit and run in the parking lot of the Olive Garden across the parking lot from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The victim began to follow the driver who hit him.
All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023
Eater Dallas keeps track of the restaurants, bars, and everything in between that closes in the Metroplex here. Know of a place that should be added to this list? Send the details to dallas@eater.com. Nuri Grill: This spot surprised the city with news that it was closing at the end...
New construction projects underway at former JCPenny headquarters in Plano
Construction workers drained the pond at CALWest to install new retaining walls. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) CALWest is commencing with new construction projects, including new installations, renovations and modifications to existing structures. CALWest, located at 6501 Legacy Drive, used to serve as the headquarters for retailer JCPenney. The three-story Class A...
Tarrant County grocery options expand in 2024
Juan-Carlos Rück speaks at the H-E-B groundbreaking on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. He is a resident of Southlake. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market.
Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW
In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
MurieL, The Oak Cliff Princess, Is Honored With a Mural in Oak Cliff
Dallas hasn't always excelled at honoring its musicians. It took years and a lot of effort to get a proper homage to Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan going with a statue in their native Oak Cliff, and Deep Ellum visitors have finally been clued in to the neighborhood's heritage thanks to the Blues Alley mural project.
Places with the most expensive homes in Dallas County, TX
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Dallas County, TX using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 25 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
