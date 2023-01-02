ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

greenabilitymagazine.com

Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds

If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
kansascitymag.com

Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed

Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
lawrencekstimes.com

New Dogwatch series highlights cutest canines spotted around Lawrence

From Mutt Run Dog Park to Massachusetts Street, Lawrence Times TV is setting out to reveal the cutest dogs across town. In this episode, you’ll meet Sloan, Tess, Hootie and Budo. Their owners reveal all about their personalities, and even which celebrity one of them bit as a puppy. But you’ll also hear their top tips for other local dog owners and their favorite things to do together around town and beyond.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
lawrencekstimes.com

The Bump aims to fulfill maternity and postpartum needs in Lawrence

Fulfilling a desire for cute, affordable maternity clothing without a local store specializing in the products can be burdensome. That’s why Kisha Cranston has created The Bump Store, a maternity shop that opened recently at the Malls Shopping Center, 711 W. 23rd St. No. 22. in Lawrence. The Bump’s...
WIBW

Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023. The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.
lawrencekstimes.com

Obituary: Rebecca Amber Booth

Becca was born on October 29, 1977 in Lawrence, KS, the third child of Hank Booth and Sue (Shumate) Booth. Becca was a bright and vivacious woman, a strong mother, and a proud Lawrencian who was involved in her community through her business and other community boards. Becca was a...
WIBW

Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
CJ Coombs

Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place

Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park Sears store will remain open, local officials say

The Sears Home & Life store on 119th Street in Overland Park appears set to remain open, despite the retail giant’s plans to close more than 100 of its stores across the U.S. The nationwide closure comes less than a month after Sears Authorized Hometown Stores LLC and affiliate...
WIBW

Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
republic-online.com

No. 1: K-68 expansion moves to construction phase

LOUISBURG — On Aug. 15, Gov. Laura Kelly made an announcement that Miami County residents have been waiting to hear for decades. The governor said expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes between Paola and Louisburg was one of 11 projects across the state that are moving to the construction phase as part of the 10-year IKE transportation program’s second round.
kcparent.com

Visiting the Johnson County Museum

The Johnson County Museum is one of the metro’s best resources for local history. With award-winning long-term exhibits featuring local history, including the beloved 1950s electric house and displays remembering local businesses, as well as changing exhibits, the museum is a great place to spend a day. Little ones love the hands-on play space at KidScape where they can play and imagine they are all grown up in a pint-sized interactive village.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

