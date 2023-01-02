ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KOAT 7

Migrants from South America are bussed into Albuquerque

There's been an increase in migrants coming across our southern border over the last few months, and many of those migrants are ending up in Albuquerque. Steve Decker is the CEO of Heading Home. Decker says there are anywhere from 80 to 280 migrants who have been brought into our city over the last few weeks. His organization took some of those people into their Albuquerque shelters earlier this week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Austin

Mom of Texas man held in China for a decade reacts to Brittany Griner's release

AUSTIN, Texas — The release of Brittany Griner brings disappointment to the families of other Americans held hostage or wrongly detained abroad. Brittany Griner and Texan Mark Swidan, who is currently held in China, are among 60 Americans who are hostage or wrongfully detained in other countries according to the James w. Foley Foundation, which advocates for the freedom of Americans imprisoned abroad.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

As the end of Title 42 nears, El Paso braces for a new migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is set to end by December 21 after a U.S. Federal Judge on November 15 blocked it. Shelters, processing centers, and even the Opportunity Center for the Homeless are overwhelmed by the demand for migrants that are released to the streets. Recently, more migrants were seen in Downtown El The post As the end of Title 42 nears, El Paso braces for a new migrant surge appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Daily Beast

Migrant Bus Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home on Christmas Eve

Busloads of migrants were dropped outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in the freezing cold late on Christmas Eve. It was not immediately clear who dispatched the migrants to Washington, D.C., where an aid group was waiting for them as they disembarked—some wearing only T-shirts—into the 18-degree air. “The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April,” Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told CNN. “Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.” Previous busloads were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Amy Fischer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told The Daily Beast of the most recent arrivals, “We have been receiving buses from Gov. Abbott since April. So it was the same process we’ve been doing for 7 months now. [Texas Department of Emergency Management] coordinates with a single contact at the border who then communicates with us. TDEM communicates directly with an NGO at the border and she coordinates with groups on the ground regarding arrivals in the four cities. We were in communication with TDEM about numbers and ETAs.”
WASHINGTON, DC

