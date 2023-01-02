Busloads of migrants were dropped outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in the freezing cold late on Christmas Eve. It was not immediately clear who dispatched the migrants to Washington, D.C., where an aid group was waiting for them as they disembarked—some wearing only T-shirts—into the 18-degree air. “The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April,” Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told CNN. “Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.” Previous busloads were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Amy Fischer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told The Daily Beast of the most recent arrivals, “We have been receiving buses from Gov. Abbott since April. So it was the same process we’ve been doing for 7 months now. [Texas Department of Emergency Management] coordinates with a single contact at the border who then communicates with us. TDEM communicates directly with an NGO at the border and she coordinates with groups on the ground regarding arrivals in the four cities. We were in communication with TDEM about numbers and ETAs.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 DAYS AGO