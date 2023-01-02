Read full article on original website
Migrants dropped near Kamala Harris' home amid record-setting cold
The buses that arrived late Saturday outside the vice president’s residence were carrying around 110 to 130 people.
Migrants from Texas dropped off outside VP Harris' home on freezing Christmas Eve
Three buses from Texas dropped off about 140 recent migrants — including babies and young children — near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington in historically frigid temperatures on Saturday evening. The drop-off appears to be the latest example of an effort by governors in Republican-led...
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
Texas Native Brittney Griner Ignored by Abbott in Tweet for Whelan Release
Griner, a Houston native, is expected to land at a San Antonio airport late Thursday evening or early Friday morning, according to media reports.
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion Bill
New York City Mayor Adams and Texas migrantsPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. El Paso Texas was giving free bus rides to migrants who wanted to go to Chicago and New York City. So, this week more migrants left Texas on Monday and are expected to arrive in New York.
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome More
Omaha has welcomed refugees in 2017Photo byTwitter. A local group in Omaha, Nebraska has opened its arms to help migrants that crossed the Texas-Mexican border. The group has been planning for weeks in preparation to greet migrants who are seeking a better life.
Governor Abbott Announced He Will Build the Texas Wall
Under the past administration, President Donald Trump wanted to build a wall to divide the open border between the United States and Mexico. Texas has the majority of the land with its southern neighbor.
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her Toddlers
Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24.Photo byTwitter. Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24 are three women who have been in a relationship with Carl Monty Watts Jr.
KOAT 7
Migrants from South America are bussed into Albuquerque
There's been an increase in migrants coming across our southern border over the last few months, and many of those migrants are ending up in Albuquerque. Steve Decker is the CEO of Heading Home. Decker says there are anywhere from 80 to 280 migrants who have been brought into our city over the last few weeks. His organization took some of those people into their Albuquerque shelters earlier this week.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President Harris
Migrants were dropped off at the home of Vice President Kamala HarrisPhoto byTwitter. Washington, D.C. was greeted this morning with the arrival of migrants from Texas. Similar to the past few trips that began in September, the migrants were dropped off at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris by the Naval Observatory.
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas border
TEXAS - Governor Abbott confirmed that he has sent over 8,000 migrants to our nation's capital to draw the attention of vice president Kamala Harris. Overall, Abbott's bus program has sent 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities, and 8,400 of them have been sent to the doorstep of VP Kamala Harris, tweeted Abbott.
If Governor Hobbs isn’t Careful, Arizona will Become the New Migrant Crisis in America
Katie Hobbs sworn in as Arizona governor as migrants look over shipping containersPhoto byTwitter. As Governor Doug Ducey left office, his shipping containers are coming down allowing migrants to easily cross the porous southern border. This creates a big problem for newly elected Katie Hobbs who just walked into Governor’s office on January 2.
CBS Austin
Mom of Texas man held in China for a decade reacts to Brittany Griner's release
AUSTIN, Texas — The release of Brittany Griner brings disappointment to the families of other Americans held hostage or wrongly detained abroad. Brittany Griner and Texan Mark Swidan, who is currently held in China, are among 60 Americans who are hostage or wrongfully detained in other countries according to the James w. Foley Foundation, which advocates for the freedom of Americans imprisoned abroad.
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
BIDEN OR ABBOTT: Who’s handling the border crisis better? Americans decide
Americans revealed who they believe has managed the border crisis better — President Biden or Gov. Greg Abbott — with a majority of people siding with the Texan.
Democrats rip Gov. Abbott over Christmas Eve migrant drop off near VP Harris’ residence in record-cold temps
Texas governor Greg Abbott is facing criticism from Democrats for the late-night drop off of over 100 migrants in freezing temperatures in Washington, D.C., on Christmas Eve.
As the end of Title 42 nears, El Paso braces for a new migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is set to end by December 21 after a U.S. Federal Judge on November 15 blocked it. Shelters, processing centers, and even the Opportunity Center for the Homeless are overwhelmed by the demand for migrants that are released to the streets. Recently, more migrants were seen in Downtown El The post As the end of Title 42 nears, El Paso braces for a new migrant surge appeared first on KVIA.
Denver Welcomed Dozens of Migrants Who Arrived Overnight
Volunteers of America were serving migrants this morning. On December 6, a bus of migrants arrived unexpectedly in Denver, Colorado and no one precisely knows where they came from - Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, or somewhere else.
Daily Beast
Migrant Bus Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home on Christmas Eve
Busloads of migrants were dropped outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in the freezing cold late on Christmas Eve. It was not immediately clear who dispatched the migrants to Washington, D.C., where an aid group was waiting for them as they disembarked—some wearing only T-shirts—into the 18-degree air. “The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April,” Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told CNN. “Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.” Previous busloads were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Amy Fischer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told The Daily Beast of the most recent arrivals, “We have been receiving buses from Gov. Abbott since April. So it was the same process we’ve been doing for 7 months now. [Texas Department of Emergency Management] coordinates with a single contact at the border who then communicates with us. TDEM communicates directly with an NGO at the border and she coordinates with groups on the ground regarding arrivals in the four cities. We were in communication with TDEM about numbers and ETAs.”
