I can’t wait for another weekend in the greatest city on earth. My city, N'awlins baby. But first another funeral…And later that day, a call or calls. Another killing!. What influencer is influencing our youth to make these bad choices? Why can’t they see themselves as me or you or a better them? Are we not reaching them? Is the path in this country, this city, so narrow that only one at a time can fit into the pipeline to good-paying jobs, entrepreneurship, and prosperity — unless you are an exception to the stereotype? Is the alternative much more promising to the masses, despite the fact that the gamble may cost years in a jail cell or even worse?

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO