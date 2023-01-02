Read full article on original website
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Mardi Gras and its history in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled FlightsLarry LeaseNew Orleans, LA
Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.GodwinLos Angeles, CA
NOLA.com
Coke with a kid's meal? It's no longer allowed in New Orleans, as new law takes effect
The new year has brought a change to children's fast food meals in New Orleans, as they now must come with a healthy drink, under a City Council ordinance aimed at reining in childhood obesity. The Healthy Kids’ Meal Beverage Ordinance, passed last January, went into effect on Sunday and...
With shortages in weight-loss and diabetes medication, here are some alternatives
NEW ORLEANS — There are two popular drugs used for diabetes in some patients and medical weight loss in others, but you may find that your pharmacy is out of stock. So, there are alternatives that can help you stay on track with your new year's health resolution. If...
theadvocate.com
Why does New Orleans love Joan of Arc? The history behind the connection will surprise you.
Every year, on the evening of Jan. 6, members of the Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc gather at the gilded Decatur Street statue of the French warrior-saint who's their namesake to begin their mounted Medieval pageant. In so doing, they help launch the Carnival season in New Orleans, while also...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NOLA.com
Tulane launches $10 million startup fund for women and minority entrepreneurs
Tulane University’s Innovation Institute will launch a $10 million startup fund for women and minority entrepreneurs, targeting groups who have historically faced barriers in accessing capital to start businesses. The Tulane Ventures fund – built from $5 million in federal funding that was matched by $5 million from Tulane...
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
NOLA.com
For the new year, shake up your routine learn and something new with free computer classes
It’s the new year, and many of us are making resolutions that will shake up our usual routines, including the need to learn those computer skills we've been putting off. The library is an ideal starting point to help patrons turn those New Year’s resolutions into results. Check...
NOLA.com
Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line
Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
NOLA.com
Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55
Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt
The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WDSU
Woman in physical rehab after December's Killona tornado says she still needs help
KILLONA, La. — Charlotte Lewis says her sister Gail Bradley was badly injured when her home was hit by a tornado in Killona last month. She says Bradley fractured her elbow and knee and has been in the hospital and physical rehab ever since, even spending a stint in the intensive care unit.
New grocery store with super savings, ALDI opens in Metairie
A National and International grocery store is now opening its doors in Metairie, and if you love super savings, you'll love ALDI.
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NOLA.com
McDonald's closes lower Canal Street store, three months after Starbucks shutters
McDonald's has closed its last restaurant on lower Canal Street in New Orleans, with the franchise owner citing "a multitude of reasons" for the shuttering less than three months after Starbucks closed its flagship store directly across the busy thoroughfare. The local owner would not pinpoint any particular reason behind...
theadvocate.com
Guest column: We need a constitutional, tough-on-crime new NOPD superintendent
I can’t wait for another weekend in the greatest city on earth. My city, N'awlins baby. But first another funeral…And later that day, a call or calls. Another killing!. What influencer is influencing our youth to make these bad choices? Why can’t they see themselves as me or you or a better them? Are we not reaching them? Is the path in this country, this city, so narrow that only one at a time can fit into the pipeline to good-paying jobs, entrepreneurship, and prosperity — unless you are an exception to the stereotype? Is the alternative much more promising to the masses, despite the fact that the gamble may cost years in a jail cell or even worse?
theadvocate.com
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
