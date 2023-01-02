Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Finger-Lickin' Good Wednesday dining on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most unique and delicious - even a healthier fare - dining options on this Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Costa Med Bistro. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself to our special Grilled Airline Chicken. Order online...
islandernews.com
Are tacos healthy? Tacos and more Tuesday dining options on Key Biscayne
As the first Tuesday of 2023 arrives, island residents looking to control caloric intake - and those who do not - can take solace in that many of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the most creative, healthy and delicious meals on this Tuesday in January 3,-2023. D'Lite...
Miami New Times
Against the Odds, a Peruvian Steakhouse in Pinecrest Is Bringing All the Diners to Suburbia
Meat lovers in Miami have no doubt dined in steakhouses with all kinds of ethnic inflections: American, Japanese, Italian, French, Argentine, Brazilian, and kosher. This city’s steakhouses reflect the diversity of our communities. But unless you’ve trekked to (or live in) the Village of Pinecrest, you probably haven’t had dinner in a Peruvian steakhouse.
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
Fishing Report: Lots of good eating fish off Hillsboro Inlet
Pictured above is the Winder and Forbush party with a spectacular catch from yesterday. You really can’t ask for much more than this on a half day charter. Blackfin tuna, mahi-mahi, wahoo and sailfish is really covering all bases. We did have a couple slower days mixed in earlier in the week, only capturing a few mahi and some snapper. Fishing is called fishing and not catching for a reason. Catches like this above make it all worthwhile.
Coconut Creek Holds Fluffy’s Food Truck Fridays Starting Jan 13
The City of Coconut Creek is excited to announce a brand new monthly event: Fluffy’s Foodie Food Truck Fridays. Sharon Aron Baron is a Parkland resident and editor of Talk Media. She has been covering Parkland news since 2012. Parkland Talk was created to provide News, Views, and Entertainment for the residents of Parkland.
luxury-houses.net
Located in a Highly Sought-After Community, This Gorgeous Waterfront Residence in Boca Raton Asks $9.9 Million
4836 Sanctuary Lane Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 4836 Sanctuary Lane, Boca Raton, Florida is located in the highly sought-after, gated community, The Sanctuary. This gorgeous waterfront residence sits on 70 feet of waterfront age featuring an elegant, transitional interior. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4836 Sanctuary Lane, please contact Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker/BR for full support and perfect service.
This Is Florida's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
New Mexican Restaurant to Open in Coconut Grove
Little is known yet about the upcoming concept, called Koko
Support Over 100 Vendors and Get Your Health and Wellness Fix at the Parkland Farmers’ Market
Get ready for the return of the Parkland Farmers’ Market on Sunday, January 8. This popular event is a great opportunity for residents to connect with one another and support local vendors, and it’s returning with a special focus on health and wellness. Located at the Parkland Equestrian...
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Maison Mura, Rebel Wine Bar, and Wet Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes a new wine and spirit store dubbed Maison Mura, a hidden-gem wine bar in Oakland Park, and the addition of Turkish-style "wet" burgers at Smorgasburg Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Maison Mura. 333 SE Third Ave.,...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Home sells for Pinecrest record $10.5 million
An eight-bedroom, 9,505-square-foot home recently sold for a Pinecrest record $10.5 million, according to MLS data. Josie Wang of Brown Harris Stevens Miami represented the sellers in the transaction at 12900 SW 63rd Ave. Only eight other properties in Pinecrest have sold for $8 million or more. The sellers purchased...
islandernews.com
Miami named an ‘LEED Gold City’ for tackling issues that impact climate change, resilience and environmental health
The City of Miami is now a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold City, joining more than 150 US. cities recognized for their efforts to meet “green” performance against metrics in energy, water, waste, transportation, education, health, safety, prosperity, and equitability. The LEED program was designed...
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
islandernews.com
Doesn’t care for look of new St.Agnes building
The multipurpose center built from St. Agnes' simple church looks like a cement five-story supermarket or a sports hall, a monster totally out of place on our island.
stupiddope.com
Miami Beach: A Jet-Setting Hotspot on Florida’s Glittering Coast
Miami Beach, Florida has long been a popular destination for travelers from around the world. Located on a barrier island off the coast of Miami, this vibrant city is known for its beautiful beaches, hot nightlife, and luxurious hotels. It’s no wonder that it has become a hotspot for the jet-set crowd.
