Beacon police find body in woods New Year’s Day

BEACON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Beacon Police Department has launched an investigation after they found a body in the woods around noontime New Year’s Day. The unidentified man was found near Teller Avenue, according to a press release from the department.

Detectives do not know how the man died. They believe he was in his 50s.

The body was sent to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Once a cause of death is determined, an update will be provided by the police.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and no further information will be released pending notification of the man’s family members, the press release stated. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the detective division of Beacon City Police at (845) 838-5061 .

