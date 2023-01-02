Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
WATCH: Officials give update on suspicious deaths of Mount Dora couple in senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora officials are expected to provide an update on Tuesday on the suspicious deaths of an elderly couple over the weekend. Investigators said the husband and wife, who were in their 80s, were found dead Saturday in the senior living community, Waterman Village in Mount Dora, where they lived.
Florida couple murdered in retirement community identified, person of interest in custody: police
Police in Florida have arrested a person of interest for allegedly murdering a married couple at their senior living community New Year's weekend. The woman has not been identified.
$10K reward offered after suspicious death of couple at senior living community in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for the murders of a husband and wife in a senior living community. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity in Waterman Village in Mount Dora. When officers arrived at the scene,...
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Children of Florida couple slain inside their home release statement
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The children of a married couple found murdered at their Mount Dora retirement home released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their support during "this most difficult time." "We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents," Anthony and Brittany Getman...
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
Mount Dora police investigate suspicious death of man and woman at senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police are investigating the death of a man and woman at a Senior Living Community apartment in Mount Dora. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity in the Senior Living Community, Waterman Village, located at 150 Waterman Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Married couple found dead at Lake County senior living community, police say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Mount Dora officials are investigating the homicide of an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife at a senior living facility. Police say around 4 p.m. Saturday, they got a 911 call from Waterman Village security about suspicious activity. When they arrived, they found the couple...
Couple Found Slain at Senior Living Community in Florida
An octogenarian couple were found dead in their senior-living community on New Year’s Eve, police in Mount Dora, Florida, said. “This is a homicide investigation,” Police Chief Mike Gibson said Sunday. The victims were an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, both residents of Waterman Village, a retirement community that includes independent living homes and nursing facilities. Investigators did not identify the slain couple or provide a cause of death or motive. “There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Gibson said Monday. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation, and there are things we aren’t going to release.” Police did offer a $10,000 reward.Read it at WESH
Police in Florida offering $10K reward for info about 'heinous' murder of married couple
Police in Florida are asking the public for tips to help them find the person responsible for killing a married couple in their senior living community apartment.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
Police investigate married couple’s suspicious deaths at Florida senior living community
Police in Mount Dora are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths at a senior living community, according to news reports.
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora woman arrested in Leesburg after chase through three cities
A Mount Dora woman was pursued through three cities until she was apprehended in Leesburg. A Mount Dora police officer ran the license plate of a 2018 silver Cadillac driven by a woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Tiara M. Montgomery. The check came back that the Cadillac was stolen out of Orange County.
WRAL
Dozens of dead vultures discovered around Fuquay-Varina water tower
Wildlife experts are working to solve a mystery after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina. Wildlife experts are working to solve a mystery after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina.
Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
Action News Jax
‘Everyone is hurting;’ Community rallies after St. John’s father, daughter dead in murder-suicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two days after the death of a young girl and man that neighbors told Action News Jax was her father, a community held a vigil at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon to honor the young girl’s death. At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, The St....
mynews13.com
Town hall set for Monday after married Mount Dora couple found dead in home
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A town hall is planned for Mount Dora at 11 a.m. Monday as the police department investigates two deaths that happened at a senior living community apartment. Police said the deaths occurred Saturday afternoon. A rarity for the City of Mount Dora. The police department...
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta woman recounts night her ex ambushed her and her boyfriend as they slept
Heather Quiggle was shot six times and her boyfriend was shot three times while in bed on Dec. 19. Both miraculously survived.
North Alabama man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
Comments / 0