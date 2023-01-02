ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

TheDailyBeast

Couple Found Slain at Senior Living Community in Florida

An octogenarian couple were found dead in their senior-living community on New Year’s Eve, police in Mount Dora, Florida, said. “This is a homicide investigation,” Police Chief Mike Gibson said Sunday. The victims were an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, both residents of Waterman Village, a retirement community that includes independent living homes and nursing facilities. Investigators did not identify the slain couple or provide a cause of death or motive. “There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Gibson said Monday. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation, and there are things we aren’t going to release.” Police did offer a $10,000 reward.Read it at WESH
MOUNT DORA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
MOUNT DORA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mount Dora woman arrested in Leesburg after chase through three cities

A Mount Dora woman was pursued through three cities until she was apprehended in Leesburg. A Mount Dora police officer ran the license plate of a 2018 silver Cadillac driven by a woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Tiara M. Montgomery. The check came back that the Cadillac was stolen out of Orange County.
LEESBURG, FL
WRAL

Dozens of dead vultures discovered around Fuquay-Varina water tower

First Coast News

Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL

