fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
WESH
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
WESH
Orange County officials: 19-year-old Marisia Burton is not missing
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a supposed missing person's case that has spread like wildfire on social media, saying she is not missing. Marisia Burton, 19, was reported missing in Orange County on Dec. 25. Shortly thereafter, missing posters began spreading...
FDOT plans for major improvements to one of Seminole Counties’ busiest intersections
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida transportation leaders said it has big plans for one of the busiest intersections in Seminole County. It’s all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Building a Better I-4 campaign. Channel 9 has learned that the upgrades for this project aren’t happening...
WCJB
More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative. Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s...
WESH
Pickup truck driver dies after hitting cable box, tree, fence in Orange County
A pickup truck driver has died after striking multiple objects in Orange County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. Officials say the 47-year-old driver was traveling northbound on North Pine Hills Drive when...
Wildlife officials tend to manatee beached in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A manatee beached itself in Daytona Beach Shores on Monday. Volusia County Beach Safety said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Volusia Marine Mammal Stranding Team officials responded to tend to the manatee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A photo...
click orlando
2 injured after septic truck overturns on I-95 in Cocoa crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured in a crash involving an overturned septic truck on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 10:06 a.m. at mile marker 208 when a sedan driven by a Titusville...
WESH
Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
lacademie.com
13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023
It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
‘They shot up the wrong house’: 2 kids hurt when gunmen rain fire on ‘innocent’ Polk County home
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss investigations into two drive-by shootings and a burglary that took place over the last week.
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Employees flee Orlando auto parts store after man with gun demands access to safe, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who attempted to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store at gunpoint. Police confirmed a man with a gun tried to rob the Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday night on West Church Street. Officers said the man entered the...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to kill them
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A Volusia County landlord has been arrested after officials say he locked his tenants in the garage and threatened to kill them. According to reports from the Volusia County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to Sparkman Avenue in Orange City on Tuesday. The victims called 911 and explained that their landlord, 66-year-old Lawrence Cohen, had locked them in the garage.
osceolasheriff.org
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
click orlando
Deputies search for missing 55-year-old Osceola County man
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are asking for help in the search of a missing man last seen on Dec. 30. Jesus Daniel Bernal, 55, was last seen near Tierra Vista Apartments in Kissimmee, wearing a black sweater and blue pants. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown...
click orlando
Masked gunman sought after robbery attempt at Orlando auto parts store
ORLANDO, Fla. – A masked gunman tried to rob an Orlando auto parts store Tuesday, demanding that employees take him to the safe and sparking a large police search, officials said. The attempted robbery happened at the Advanced Auto Parts store at 2406 W. Church Street near John Young...
Man accused of grabbing woman while jogging to face judge in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of grabbing a woman who was jogging in Orange County should be in court Tuesday. The woman told police that she took a picture of the man as he backed away from her. That’s how police said they identified Israel Pagan. He...
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner
The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
