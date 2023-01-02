ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Our Des Moines: Meet the unofficial voice of minor league sports in Des Moines

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdItH_0k0qp0yi00

It’s just over 20 minutes before the Iowa Wolves tipoff against the Grand Rapids Gold in their NBA G-League game on Dec. 9 as public address announcer Mark Pierce leans forward in his chair at scorer’s table, finds the microphone in front of him and pulls it closer to him.

“Good evening, ladies and gentlemen,” Pierce says into the mic.

Odds are you’ve heard Pierce’s voice before. But you may not actually know who he is. The 64-year-old is the PA man for the Wolves and the Iowa Cubs. He’s also retired from doing the same work for the Iowa Wild making him, over the years, the unofficial voice of minor league sports in Des Moines.

“I’m basically a person that loves to be the center of attention and if you give me a microphone, that’s even better,” Pierce said.

Pierce has not so quietly been behind the scenes of minor league baseball, basketball and hockey in Des Moines for more than two decades working as a public address announcer. He's been tasked with announcing the name of every hitter that strolls to the plate, every player that scores a goal or basket. Pierce also helps with other announcements during the game and in-between the action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qK6ba_0k0qp0yi00

He got his start back in 2000 with the Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Pierce, who had done some radio and voiceover work, heard the team was looking for a PA person. He was an avid baseball fan so he jumped at the opportunity and has been doing it ever since. Pierce’s work at the park opened other opportunities for him at Wells Fargo Arena.

He worked for the Iowa Stars and then when they switched to the Iowa Chops. The team left Iowa following the 2008-09 season. But when professional hockey returned to Des Moines as the Iowa Wild for the 2013-14 season, Pierce showed up at the team’s first press conference and pitched his services again.

“I love sports,” Pierce said.

Pierce also grabbed work with the Iowa Energy before they came the Wolves. He started as a backup public address announcer but did so well that when the team needed a full-time man at the mic, they asked him to take the job.

“I don’t know that you’ll find many other people other than Mark that love and support and want to grow the team like he does,” said Randi Burrell the vice president of operations for the Wolves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpsZ5_0k0qp0yi00

He’s added his own touch it as well. Pierce has a Cubs suit he’ll wear for special occasions. He has a patriotic one with stars he’ll also pull out every now and then. But his calling card may be the countless shoutouts he’ll provide for fans at games.

“People appreciate it when they hear their name, and they feel like they’re special.” Pierce said.

The job has been part-time work for Pierce, who retired last year after working as a senior advertising account executive for OnMedia. He’s started cutting back on some of his work and even dropped the Wild from his plate as he looks to spend more time out of state in the winter now that he’s retired.

So, for now, he’s focused his time on the Wolves and the Cubs. The jobs have come with their perks. Pierce, a giant Iowa Hawkeyes fan, said he’s gotten to interact with Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon, who have both played with the Wolves this season. He’s also gotten to announce some former great Cub players, including Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, while they played in Des Moines.

He’s been doing it so long that Pierce said every now and then he’ll get asked by a stranger where they know him from. The answer is usually from the park or the arena. But Pierce, who even once did a Cubs game and a Wild game in the same day, has a recognizable voice. Its been heard around Des Moines so often that every now and then, he’ll have someone ask him where they know him from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcbrU_0k0qp0yi00

“You couldn’t find many people better than Mark Pierce,” Burrell said.

Pierce loves the game and the job so much that he said he envisions doing it for many more years to come. As long as they'll let him and as long as people still enjoy the sound of his voice.

"Until they wheel me out of the park," Pierce said.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch .

Our Des Moines

Our Des Moines is a weekly feature on an interesting person, place or happening in the Des Moines metro, the kind of gems that make central Iowa a special place. Have an idea for this series? Contact chunter@registermedia.com .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Our Des Moines: Meet the unofficial voice of minor league sports in Des Moines

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K92.3

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State lands 2024 four-star center JT Rock

Lincoln junior center JT Rock reaches around the rim for a layup against Harrisburg on Dec. 13, 2022. Syndication: Argus Leader. T.J. Otzelberger and his staff have made another big statement in recruiting the upper Midwest. Iowa State has landed a commitment from the four-star class of 2024 center JT...
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines

Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One

2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigate hit-and-run on Douglas Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to a crash on Wednesday evening on Douglas Avenue. Police say a car hit a pedestrian and the person has serious injuries. Douglas Avenue was temporarily closed while police investigated. Police say they are investigating this crash as a hit-and-run. Officers...
DES MOINES, IA
pmq.com

Monsters Lurk in All Corners of this Des Moines Pizzeria

Monsterama Arcade features 50 vintage arcade games, many with a horror-show theme, and pizzas with names like The Slaughter House and Firestarter. Co-owner Chris Pruisner originally intended the venue to serve as additional space for his tattoo parlor. Monsters are on the prowl at a pizzeria/arcade in Des Moines, Iowa,...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans

La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
JOHNSTON, IA
KBUR

Police chase ends when truck smashes into house

Des Moines, IA (AP) — A police chase in Des Moines ended after a squad car pushed a pickup truck into a home. The Des Moines Register reports the chase began Friday afternoon when an officer tried to pull over the truck because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. The vehicles reached speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Food banks settle their differences

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two major food assistance organizations are working together again to feed hungry Iowans. Now, the city of Des Moines is moving forward with its plan to give both groups a financial boost. The city says it will give the Des Moines Area Religious Council food...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

$14.5 million renovation of Val Air Ballroom planned by owner

The owner of the historic Val Air Ballroom plans a $14.5 million renovation of the property that includes raising the roof to accommodate modifications to the stage, according to West Des Moines city documents. On Tuesday, the West Des Moines City Council unanimously approved a development agreement with Samuel Summers,...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Multiple fire departments working house fire in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cause is not yet known after a house fire on the northeast side of Des Moines. Fire officials were called to the home on Northeast 51st Avenue Monday night. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the was contained to the attic. The sheriff's...
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)

Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

U.S. News & World Report Names Ames Care Center To Best Nursing Home List

(Ames, IA) -- An Ames health care facility is being recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best nursing homes in the country. The Best Nursing Homes ratings looked at more than 15-thousand nursing homes nationwide, and gave Green Hills Health Care Center a 5-star rating.
AMES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy