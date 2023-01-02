Our Des Moines: Meet the unofficial voice of minor league sports in Des Moines

It’s just over 20 minutes before the Iowa Wolves tipoff against the Grand Rapids Gold in their NBA G-League game on Dec. 9 as public address announcer Mark Pierce leans forward in his chair at scorer’s table, finds the microphone in front of him and pulls it closer to him.

“Good evening, ladies and gentlemen,” Pierce says into the mic.

Odds are you’ve heard Pierce’s voice before. But you may not actually know who he is. The 64-year-old is the PA man for the Wolves and the Iowa Cubs. He’s also retired from doing the same work for the Iowa Wild making him, over the years, the unofficial voice of minor league sports in Des Moines.

“I’m basically a person that loves to be the center of attention and if you give me a microphone, that’s even better,” Pierce said.

Pierce has not so quietly been behind the scenes of minor league baseball, basketball and hockey in Des Moines for more than two decades working as a public address announcer. He's been tasked with announcing the name of every hitter that strolls to the plate, every player that scores a goal or basket. Pierce also helps with other announcements during the game and in-between the action.

He got his start back in 2000 with the Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Pierce, who had done some radio and voiceover work, heard the team was looking for a PA person. He was an avid baseball fan so he jumped at the opportunity and has been doing it ever since. Pierce’s work at the park opened other opportunities for him at Wells Fargo Arena.

He worked for the Iowa Stars and then when they switched to the Iowa Chops. The team left Iowa following the 2008-09 season. But when professional hockey returned to Des Moines as the Iowa Wild for the 2013-14 season, Pierce showed up at the team’s first press conference and pitched his services again.

“I love sports,” Pierce said.

Pierce also grabbed work with the Iowa Energy before they came the Wolves. He started as a backup public address announcer but did so well that when the team needed a full-time man at the mic, they asked him to take the job.

“I don’t know that you’ll find many other people other than Mark that love and support and want to grow the team like he does,” said Randi Burrell the vice president of operations for the Wolves.

He’s added his own touch it as well. Pierce has a Cubs suit he’ll wear for special occasions. He has a patriotic one with stars he’ll also pull out every now and then. But his calling card may be the countless shoutouts he’ll provide for fans at games.

“People appreciate it when they hear their name, and they feel like they’re special.” Pierce said.

The job has been part-time work for Pierce, who retired last year after working as a senior advertising account executive for OnMedia. He’s started cutting back on some of his work and even dropped the Wild from his plate as he looks to spend more time out of state in the winter now that he’s retired.

So, for now, he’s focused his time on the Wolves and the Cubs. The jobs have come with their perks. Pierce, a giant Iowa Hawkeyes fan, said he’s gotten to interact with Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon, who have both played with the Wolves this season. He’s also gotten to announce some former great Cub players, including Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, while they played in Des Moines.

He’s been doing it so long that Pierce said every now and then he’ll get asked by a stranger where they know him from. The answer is usually from the park or the arena. But Pierce, who even once did a Cubs game and a Wild game in the same day, has a recognizable voice. Its been heard around Des Moines so often that every now and then, he’ll have someone ask him where they know him from.

“You couldn’t find many people better than Mark Pierce,” Burrell said.

Pierce loves the game and the job so much that he said he envisions doing it for many more years to come. As long as they'll let him and as long as people still enjoy the sound of his voice.

"Until they wheel me out of the park," Pierce said.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch .

Our Des Moines

Our Des Moines is a weekly feature on an interesting person, place or happening in the Des Moines metro, the kind of gems that make central Iowa a special place. Have an idea for this series? Contact chunter@registermedia.com .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Our Des Moines: Meet the unofficial voice of minor league sports in Des Moines