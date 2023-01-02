Read full article on original website
I tried 8 new Taco Bell menu items this year, and the best one was the cheapest
From the delicious 7-Layer Nacho Fries to the disappointing Beefy Melt Burrito, Taco Bell took plenty of risks with its menu this year.
Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
Centre Daily
Burger King Menu Adding 3 New Sandwiches Nationwide
Fast food makes you feel good. You may regret eating it later, but a visit to McDonald’s, Restaurant Brands International’s Burger King, Yum Brands’ Taco Bell, KFC, or Pizza Hut gives most people a warm feeling of comfort and nostalgia. That’s why fast-food chains lean on the...
McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Burger King: Fast-food breakfasts ranked worst to best
Whether you are running late or just not in the mood to whip up something before leaving the house, there are those days when a fast-food drive-thru breakfast sandwich can make all the difference. Our colleagues at Cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team embarked on a quest to find out which...
Taco Bell Menu Makes a Fan-Favorite a Permanent Addition
Taco Bell has had a frenetic year. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain makes more menu changes than its three biggest rivals combined, constantly giving its fans a reason to visit and keeping its name in the news. The chain tried everything from chicken wings (for a...
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
Wendy's Has a Free Food Plan to Keep You From McDonald's, Burger King
The end of the year is always the busiest time -- whether we're bustling about buying holiday gifts for our loved ones or we're trying to get all those end-of-year appointments taken care of, everyone is out and about. This makes it an excellent time for fast-food restaurants. The more...
What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?
Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Thrillist
Grab a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Because the Day of Dozens is Back
Every year on December 12, Krispy Kreme celebrates a holiday of its own invention. The offer can land you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just a dollar. A made-up holiday is as good of an excuse as any for a deal. At a minimum, there have been thinner excuses from chains to run a promotion.
KFC Employee Allegedly Shot Because the Restaurant Ran Out of Corn
A KFC employee is recovering after he was allegedly shot by a frustrated customer who became upset after the restaurant ran out of corn. As reported by NBC affiliate KSDK, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting occurred after a customer placed an order through the drive-thru and became furious after learning that the fast-food establishment was out of corn.
Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition
The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Taco Bell Menu Tries Two New Takes on Mexican Pizza
If ever there was an example of a viral Taco Bell item, it's the Mexican Pizza -- after the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain removed it from the menu during the pandemic, a Change.org petition with over 175,000 signatures demanded its return. People commented online about the "travesty" and "outrage" of snatching away something that has been around in different forms since 1985.
Pizza Hut Permanently Shuttering Dozens of Locations Yearly in the UK. Will the U.S. Follow?
The financially-beleaguered entity is facing international challenges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, YumBrands.com, DevonLive.com, ScrapeHero.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.
Allrecipes.com
Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC
Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
Thrillist
Taco Bell's New Cravings Trios Get You 3 Fan-Favorite Menu Items for $6
The week between Christmas and New Year's is a black hole meant to be spent on the couch with junk food and trashy television. It's practically law. For the diet portion of that equation, Taco Bell is queuing up several Cravings Trios that get you three fan-favorite menu items for just $6.
Thrillist
Burger King Is Releasing an All-New Version of Its Chicken Sandwich
While I will personally never forgive Burger King for removing its Ch'King Sandwich from menus, the fast food joint has been working double time to make up for that loss. Last month, the chain introduced an Italian iteration of its sandwich tossed with marinara sauce and melty mozzarella cheese. Now...
KRISPY KREME® Returns Annual ‘Day of the Dozens’ with $1 Original Glazed® Dozen on 12/12
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Doughnut lovers’ favorite holiday tradition is back! For one day only, Monday, Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme and its fans will celebrate the brand’s annual “Day of the Dozens,” offering guests one dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005276/en/ Sweeten your holidays with $1 Original Glazed® dozen, available with purchase of any dozen at regular price. (Photo: Business Wire)
wdhn.com
What fast food places and restaurants are open New Year’s Eve, Day?
(NEXSTAR) — Need a quick bite ahead of your New Year’s Eve celebration, or a wake-me-up on New Year’s Day?. Here’s a look at what restaurants and stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Arby’s: The restaurant chain warns...
