New Orleans, LA

New Year's Day in New Orleans sees three shootings, one fatal

 2 days ago

The first day of the new year in New Orleans saw the same kind of violence that made 2022 the most deadly in more than 25 years.

New Orleans Police reported three shootings.

The last one happened just minutes before midnight.

"The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Gallier Street. Initial reports show a male gunshot wound victim transported via EMS to a local hospital," Senior Public Information Officer Aaron Looney said.

Cops got the call at about 11:51pm in the Upper Ninth Ward.

Looney said that no additional information was available.

There was a deadly shooting just about four hours into the new year.  A man was murdered on Clio street, just steps away from St. Charles Avenue and the Expressway.

In another incident, cops say a tow truck driver shot a man who pulled a gun on him as he hooked up an illegally parked vehicle on Tulane Avenue.

