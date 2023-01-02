ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EatingWell

8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian

Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
Food Network

The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.
24/7 Wall St.

30 Reasons Why Walking Is the Best Exercise

Anyone who doesn’t like rigorous workouts can take a deep breath of relief. Research has found that walking is often just as beneficial a workout (and in a few cases even more). What’s more, to walk, you don’t need to pay gym fees or try to adjust to someone else’s schedule. All you need is […]
earth.com

Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes

Intermittent fasting diets – when you can only eat during a specific window of time each day – have become increasingly popular over the past years as effective weight loss methods. Fasting for several hours per day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week can help the body burn fat and lower the risk of developing diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
EverydayHealth.com

How to Lose Weight on a Mediterranean Diet

Looking for a weight loss eating plan that’s pro-planet, anti-inflammatory, budget-friendly, and even allows some alcohol? A Mediterranean diet checks all these boxes and more. Packed with flavor and easy to follow, this popular diet is consistently ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of best diets in recent years.
EatingWell

7 Foods You Shouldn't Cut Out if You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian

It's that time of year again when trending diets run amuck. There might be several foods you're mentally putting on a "do not eat" list if you have weight loss goals. But instead of cutting out some of your favorite foods and living in a place of "no", what about embracing the wide variety of foods you can eat in a healthy and balanced eating pattern? Contrary to what you may have heard in the past, these seven foods can help you get there. Not only are they super nutritious, but they all also have research linking them to weight loss and health. And you may be pleasantly surprised to see a few of these foods on the list.
The Daily

Best Probiotic for Weight Loss, Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight and Belly Fat

Do probiotic bacteria promote weight loss, and, if so, which probiotics work best to help you lose weight and burn belly fat?. If you are hoping to reduce your BMI, get in shape and stay slim by giving your gut regular top-ups of this type of "good bacteria," this article will help you to decide if doing so will be the best option.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dear Dietician: Weight costs of keto pills against benefit claims

What’s the deal with keto pills coming out? There are so many of them, and they all claim good results. Are they worth trying?. Since dietary supplements, like keto (short for ketogenic) pills, are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, you are wise to gather information before buying. Keto supplements have emerged as a result of the latest fad diet, the ketogenic diet.
EatingWell

Are Beans Vegetables? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

Beans are tasty and highly nutritious, but it's not always clear how they are categorized. Are they a vegetable, protein or both? The answer to this question isn't straightforward and depends on what type of bean you're eating and how much. Confused? Don't be! Read on to find out more.
MedicineNet.com

What Fruits Can You Eat on a Low-Carb Diet?

Low-carb diets limit the carbs you eat to help you lose weight, help control your blood sugar, or provide other health benefits. There are various low-carb diets, each with different limits regarding the number of carb grams you can eat daily. Carbs are your body's main source of energy. The goal of low-carb diets is to force your body to burn fat by not providing carbs for fuel.
buckinghamshirelive.com

GP busts common weight-loss myths including the 'superfoods' to avoid

At a time when many are thinking ahead to their goals for 2023, GP at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, Dr Sameer Sanghvi has busted four unhelpful common weight loss myths. De Saghvi said: “Around this time of year, lots of people turn their attention to their weight loss goals. The New Year offers a great opportunity to make healthy eating and getting active your priority.

